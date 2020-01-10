It is nearly every big game hunter’s dream to hunt elk out West. Too often though, the dream gets cut short for a few reasons — affordability, intimidation or unpreparedness.
The price of an outfitted hunt can be steep. By hiring an outfitter, one hopes they have scouted for one and should be able to put on elk from the start, thereby giving one a reasonable chance at an opportunity. I said one hopes. When one hires an outfitter, it is akin to a crap shoot. One may knock it out of the park and find one that exceeded expectations and provided the hunt of a lifetime. In my experience, the odds are also as great one ends up with an outfitter who seems more concerned with his returning clients or a celebrity hunter next week than giving two cents about whether you have a shot or not. It’s spinning the roulette wheel for the $5-$8,000 you’ll plunk down for a guided hunt. I’m not saying they are not a good idea. Just be sure to research as much as one can beforehand.
If a do-it-yourself hunt is more of your thing, this piece of penmanship is for you. The following advice from noted experts at DIY elk hunting should help by leaps and bounds.
Noted outdoor writer Jace Bauserman offers up sound advice.
“My biggest tip for the out-of-state elk-goer is to do your homework ahead of time,” he said. “Pay your subscription to onX Hunt App and start prospecting your hunt area. Don’t pick a single basin to explore and call it good. You need to pick multiple spots to explore. I like to find at least three off-the-beaten path spots that are a mile walk or more from the trailhead.
“I also like to locate at three close-to-the-road spots that I can pop in and out of quickly. The go-deep drum has been beaten hard. I’ve had some great elk hunting right off a main roadway. Mark your spots on a map and be sure to save your maps offline. This way if you don’t have cell service, you still have access.”
The first thing before planning any DIY elk hunt is to keep expectations in check. Trevon Stoltzfus, another noted DIY’er who runs the Outback Outdoors show on the Sportsman Channel and the Inspired Wild podcast, backs this up.
“The first thing that comes to my mind when giving anyone advice who is planning an elk hunt is to have reasonable expectations,” he said. “I always tell people who are going on their first elk hunt, or who haven’t killed an elk, to shoot the first legal animal they can. Doing so will give them that drive and desire to want to come back and do it again. Often times, a hunter will pass on a cow or a legal bull in hopes of having a shot at a bigger one, and then they never see another elk for the rest of their trip. Besides that, cow elk meat is just so delicious.”
Once you’ve eaten elk meat, the decision becomes tough to pass on a cow or any legal bull because of how great they taste. My first elk was a cow, and now each year I wrestle with the thought of passing a cow or small legal bull. To Stoltzfus’ point, elk hunting isn’t like deer hunting. In the mountains, one can see elk one day and never see them again. To Stoltzfus’ credit, he realizes how television shows can give hunters unreal expectations. All one sees on the show is the elk coming in and the success story instead of the hours spent with no game spotted.
Stoltzfus’ next tip digs a little deeper into elk hunting.
“Elk need three things, but one need to understand four things to hunt elk,” he said. “One is I’m talking about prime forage. You have to understand where that is. In September, you need to be looking on North-facing slopes, not the South-facing ones where the summer grass will be burned out. Two is they need cover. I don’t just mean cover to hide, I also mean thermal cover, and this can be for heat and for cold during the later seasons. Cedar thickets are a prime example of the type of cover to look for.
“And, of course, they need water. Water can be the limiting factor. For example, In New Mexico, water can be a huge limiting factor because of the heat, and the lack thereof it, whereas in Colorado, it will likely not be a limiting factor because there one will typically find a seep, spring or creek in nearly every drainage. After looking at those three things, the fourth thing one bring into the equation is pressure. Pressure is a big limiting factor in Colorado and in Idaho, for two very different reasons. In Colorado, there is a ton of human hunting pressure. In Idaho, the pressure is from wolves. one need to find where they are not pressured.”
If possible, Stoltzfus recommends doing your best to understand these four things, and finding out which one is the limiting factor. Do this and success of finding elk goes up.
Stoltzfus backed up Bauserman’s sentiment on the go-deep movement.
“There seems to be a really big trend these days of hunters either packing in really deep, or staying close to the road. Those that go deep (5 miles or so) in an attempt to get as far away from the hunting pressure as they can, and those that stay close to the road do so either out of ease or health related issues. But guess what? This leaves that 1-2-mile radius virtually untouched,” he said. “You can only go in so far before one start getting close to another road, right? There are very places in the United States these days where one can pack that far in and not be getting closer to a road again. By thinking out of the box a little bit and focusing on those places in between, one can sometimes find elk that are less pressured.”
Stoltzfus reminisced of a particular hunt in Wyoming. He was hunting a bull that was a couple of miles in. The next weekend he had a chance to hunt, 21 vehicles were parked in the area. The bull he hoped to engage with again was gone. With just that day to kill an elk, he noticed a bowl just a quarter-mile off the road. He called a bull into four yards without a shot. A bit later, he called the bull in again and shot him at 18 yards.
His next piece of advice is to scout with your glass, not your legs. “I don’t go walking to find elk. I glass to find them,” he notes. He relies on his onX Hunt App to locate those spots that allow him to get high and glass some open country. Spending time walking around will do a couple of things, mainly waste your time. It could also blow any elk that are around out. Use the onX Hunt App to locate these areas, but also use it to locate one or more of the three key elements elk need.
Bill Vanderheyden of Iron Will Broadheads has a lot of elk-hunting experience as well, and offers up advice about multiple spots.
“Elk move around a lot. The typical Eastern or Midwestern whitetailer can find some good sign and sit there and probably see deer regularly,” he said. “Deer typically have a small rang of a mile or two, so sitting tight in a good spot can be good. Not so with elk. They cover a lot more ground. I suggest putting some miles on to find them, don’t stay in one spot. I keep moving around until I either see elk or find extremely fresh sign. Sign that was made within the last 24-hours or less, but the best thing is to actually see an elk.”
The first thing an out-of-stater thinks about when planning a hunt is being in physical shape. This is serious mountain hiking in serious elevation sometimes. That can be tough to prepare for. Most folks try to get in the best shape they can, but there is still nothing that can prepare a body for the change in elevation except time. It’s just something to be aware of. If one can spend the first day or two of a trip getting acclimated, that will help.
Another very important thing is to stay hydrated. The last thing one wants miles from camp is a cramp. Plus one can make it for a while without food, but without water, you’re toast. Be sure to pack plenty of it.
What one wears, and takes, is also important. Mountain temperatures can fluctuate. It varies from the 30s in the morning to the 70s or higher in the afternoon. Even if it’s mild out at the start, pack a heavier jacket.
Another good idea: Buy quality boots and break them in beforehand. I wear Danners on every elk hunt and have never had an issue with sore or blistered feet.
A dream elk hunt out West is possible. Don’t be intimidated and put it off. But be sure to take the advice from these experts. Do your homework, know what to expect and be prepared. Do these things and your hunt will be a lot more memorable — and likely more successful.