Herald Journal Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-White County wrestling team based on season records and postseason results, weighted toward postseason placements and success.
The following is the 2019-20 All-White County wrestling team by weight class.
All-County team
106 — Caleb Turner, Twin Lakes 20-23 (Regional 0-1; Sectional 2-2): “He’s a hard-working freshman and one of our future bright spots.” — Head coach David McFadden
113 — Simmons 23-10 (Semi-State 1-1; Regional 2-1; Sectional 2-1) Midwest Conference runner-up. First Team Academic All-State Senior
126 — Able Gutierrez, Twin Lakes 10-26 (Sectional 0-2): “He has some of the best movement from the bottom position, and continued to improve every time on the mat.” — McFadden
132 — Jac Sproles, Frontier 28-5 (Regional 0-1; Sectional 3-1) Honorable Mention Academic All-State Senior, Midwest Conference runner-up: “Jac came a long way from where he was as a freshman. Even though he didn’t end where he wanted, he still made huge strides and is a completely different wrestler than he used to be.” — head coach Tony Metzger
138 — Denny Wendling, Frontier 25-6 (Semi-State 0-1; Regional 1-2; Sectional 2-1) Midwest Conference champion: “Denny made it further in the state series than last year and I have no doubt he will continue to improve. He will be fun to watch these next two seasons.” — Metzger
145 — Luke Ulrich, Tri-County 22-12 (Regional 0-1; Sectional 3-2) 20 pins, one technical fall, one major decision. Midwest Conference champion: “Luke was a great young man to coach. He works at everything that he’s taught. He loves to work hard, and loves to be challenged. He really cares about his teammates and he puts the program before himself.” — head coach James Wamsley
152 — Anthony Pulliam, Twin Lakes 30-10 (Regional 0-1; Sectional 3-0): “The senior leader of the squad, his legacy will remain with the program. We have named his signature takedown ‘The Pulliam,’ and it’s a move he’s taught many people.” — McFadden
160 — Jacob Milligan, Twin Lakes 13-15 (Sectional 1-3): “He was always attacking, and gave his best each time out.” — McFadden
170 — Anthony Ball, North White 28-4 (Semi-State 0-1; Regional 2-1; Sectional 4-0): “He had a dominating senior year on the mat. What I’m most proud of with Anthony is how he handles adversity — he is a half-glass full kind of guy. There were times this season where he could have just quit, but that word is not in Anthony’s vocabulary. He stayed focused and continued wrestling at a high level.” — Head coach Kirk Quasebarth
182 — Richie Spear, North White 20-12 (Regional 0-1; Sectional 3-1): “The most improved wrestler on the squad this year. I really thought he wrestled his best starting at conference, sectionals and into his regional match.” — Quasebarth
195 — Zach Keesling, Twin Lakes 28-9 (Regional 0-1; Sectional 2-1): “He’s a good kid and a good leader, and wrestler. He was a pleasure to have in the wrestling room.” — McFadden
220 — Wyatt Clevenger, Twin Lakes 22-15 (Semi-State 0-1; Regional 1-2; Sectional 3-0): “He was always calm under pressure, and never gets excited or panic on the mat. He’s a solid all-around wrestler.” — McFadden
285 — Chantz Dillon, North White (Regional 0-1; Sectional 3-0): “By far Chantz goes down as one of the top three best Viking heavyweights behind John Sandberg and Brad Hahn. He is one of the best in the area in regards to footwork, quickness and balance as a wrestler.” — Quasebarth