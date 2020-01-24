I used to only focus my attention to hunting rabbits and ice fishing once the deer seasons were over. That was until I tried hunting coyotes. Even though the other two still take up most of my free time, I try to find time for a little coyote calling.
My first coyote hunt was years ago, with a group of local farmers who preferred to hit the roads at the break of dawn to scour the fields or roadsides for fresh tracks. They only hunted when there was at least a skiff of snow on the ground, making it possible to see tracks.
One of the hunters had a dog and they would put the dog on tracks found. More often than not, they spotted a coyote in the middle of a field and the stage was set.
On my inaugural hunt, the first one of the morning was spotted in the middle of a large cut field at dawn. I was dropped off near a fencerow and instructed to make my way east about halfway down and wait as others attempted to run him my way. The five or six pickup trucks were strategically positioned on the roads surrounding the field — all except for the road that led to my fencerow. A few guys began their slow march toward the coyote, attempting to run it my way.
I noticed the ‘yote trotting parallel to my position about 45 yards away. The plan worked flawlessly — except for my swing and a miss on the dog. How did I miss him with a shotgun loaded with No. 4 buckshot?
I enjoyed hunting coyotes with the old timers for a few years, and I still do from time to time. But I have since found calling them in is my favorite way to hunt. Although most farmers and landowners are more than willing to allow coyote hunting, hunting as I did on my first hunts, or with a dog, requires access to square miles of land. Coyotes can run for miles, and it’s not uncommon to stay on the trail of one for that long. To drive them or hunt them with hounds, you’d better have permission on lots of contiguous acres.
My first experience calling coyotes actually came unexpectedly. In a treestand hunting for deer during the late muzzleloader season, a rabbit must have been caught in a fence or ran into some calamity about 75 yards behind me, because it began squealing like crazy. This went on for 15 or 20 minutes and I thought, “Wouldn’t that be cool if it drew a coyote in?”
A few minutes later I got my first smoke-pole coyote as he made his way towards the unlucky rabbit. I get a rush out of calling a coyote in — I guess it’s kind of like turkey or elk hunting. There is a special sense of accomplishment, but perhaps less than when turkey or elk hunting because electronic calls are often used on coyotes.
When calling these crafty predators, the more areas you have to hunt, the better. This is because it is best to set up and call in a spot for about 15-20 minutes, then move to another spot and so on. If they are in the area and are hungry, they should show up. Moving spots doesn’t necessarily mean heading to another property. Sometimes just moving 100 yards or so can do the trick.
Rabbit in distress calls, fawn bleats and coyote howls all work. Don’t get discouraged if none come running in. More often than not, they won’t. Remember, they are cunning. Every so often you are rewarded when one shows up. Be completely covered in camouflage that matches surroundings. Being still is also important. If they notice any movement or anything sticking out, the deal is off.
There are several ways to hunt coyotes. Using dogs to hunt can be a productive and enjoyable way to take these predators down. Pushing wood lots and ditches to awaiting hunters is another. Baiting is a method gaining in popularity and is ideal for solo hunters. Baiting coyotes is legal in many states, including Indiana.
When baiting coyotes, almost anything will work. Keep in mind they will drag whatever you are using off if they are able. If using an animal carcass, consider staking it down. Place table scraps, or even small handfuls of dog food, at your bait site. I call these confidence baits. Coyotes will quickly learn that spot often has morsels of food and will likely return often.
Another option is a synthetic gut pile in a bag. It is available through Cabela’s or Bass Pro Shops. I have used it. They won’t drag this away with them because the mixture is made up of many small chunks, so they will have to come to the site to eat it. The smell remains even after the bait is gone.
Baiting coyotes is becoming more popular and is quickly becoming one of my favorite ways of hunting. I will always love calling in a coyote and I still get a kick out of running them with dogs or pushing wood lots for them.
But baiting is something I can do behind my house and I don’t have to move. Coyotes are also less wary when approaching bait than when being called in.
Always remember safety when hunting coyotes. Know what lies beyond the target and make certain not to take shots in the direction of any houses, roads, etc. Coyotes are fun to pursue and provide quite a challenge for any hunter.