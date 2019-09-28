ARCADIA — Red-zone execution doomed visiting Twin Lakes in its Hoosier Conference loss to Hamilton Heights, 27-20, on Friday.
The Indians (2-4, 1-2 HC) had two fumbles, the final one in their last drive inside the Huskies’ 5-yard line. Twin Lakes was also stopped on the final play of the first half from the 1-yard line.
“That was huge. There is no excuse,” Twin Lakes head coach Scott Mannering said. “If you are a ballcarrier, you don’t drop the ball. And when you have the ball at the 1-yard line with one play left in the half, you have to score a touchdown and make a play.
“It’s not just one player, it is across the board. We have to elevate our game.”
He later added: “We can’t hang our heads. We get back to work to get better.”
Leading 13-12 just before halftime, the Indians got the ball to the 1 with five seconds left. They were out of timeouts and called a quarterback sneak by Danny Bennett.
“Danny said he got hit as soon as he got the snap,” Mannering said. “Honestly, I thought we would walk into the end zone. I couldn’t tell what happened, but we have run that several times and that has been one of our better options.”
Twin Lakes gained more than 400 yards offensively, paced by 337 rushing yards on 58 carries. Anthony Pulliam had a team-high 86 yards while Jase Greear added 75.
Hamilton Heights (2-4, 2-1) scored 16 straight points in the second half to take a 27-13 advantage before Gage Businger got the Indians back in the contest with an 85-yard kickoff return.
A Lewis Dellinger interception on Hamilton Heights’ next possession gave the Indians life until the fatal fumble.
“The game was about what I thought because the two teams were really evenly matched, and we have been for the last several years. We needed to make plays and that has been a problem for most of the year,” Mannering said. “In big situations, we will have a penalty or mistake that would really hurt us. When we needed a defensive stop we didn’t get it.
“I really thought we had a chance and I’m really disappointed in the outcome, not in our effort. We just have to get better against a team that we are even against.”