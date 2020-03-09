Recent discussions among friends and family about the upcoming turkey season over the weekend lead to the idea. We discussed the use of open sights and red dot-type scopes on turkey guns. Either way is perfectly acceptable and it is strictly a matter of preference. They each have their advantages and drawbacks.
Open sights are probably the most common, for good reason. They allow you to quickly get a bead on a wary gobbler’s head without having to fuss with trying to find it in a scope. There is typically less that goes wrong with open sights. The only real drawback, if there is one, is that at greater distances, it can be somewhat tough to pinpoint a tom’s head in your sights. In most real-life situations, this won’t come into play.
The red dot-type turkey scopes are, for the most part, scopes without any magnification power but have a red dot or other type of aiming point placed on your target. There are some red dot scopes that have low magnifications available. These scopes enable more precision at longer yardages, as the tiny red dot doesn’t cover up all of the turkey’s head and neck like open sights do. The downfall, however, is that in close situations, it can be a little trickier trying to get a bead. This almost cost me a bird one spring season a few years back. He picked me off as I moved while trying to find him in the scope.
Another disadvantage, although rare, is entirely possible. Red dot scopes run on batteries. Though they typically last multiple seasons on one battery if careful, have one go dead in the middle of a hunt and there are problems. Now I always change the batteries in them at the beginning of each season, no matter what. Another problem is if one turns the reticle to scope on and leave it on for the entire hunt, it drains the batteries. The batteries last a long time, so it isn’t a likely scenario — just a possible one unless precautions are taken.
The last thing to keep in mind with red dots is there are settings on most of these types of scopes for reticle brightness. While a low setting may be perfect for an overcast day or while hunting in the timber, leaving it on that when in brighter lighting could result in not being able to see the dot.
Another, but way less thought of option, is to keep your shotgun scope on. This is a viable option if the same gun is used for both deer and turkey hunting by switching barrels and/or chokes. Adjustments have to be made in order to accurately shoot turkey loads, however. Don’t think that a load of buckshot is going to hit anywhere close to where deer slugs do.
It is rarely though of to use a shotgun scope while chasing gobblers in the spring, which is the part of the conversation that lead to this column. I began doing this with my son Nicholas’ gun years ago. Not that it’s a big deal really; I just didn’t want to mess with it if I didn’t have to.
Keep in mind shotgun scopes have magnification, although many of them are relatively low or variable. In our case, it is a fixed 4X, but a 2X-5X or similar would be ideal. Remember how I said that it could be tough without magnification? Add some magnification into the mix and my point is made.
Nicholas killed a gobbler at less than 10 yards with this set last year just fine.
There are several options available when setting up a turkey gun this spring. Each \ is effective, and they all have their pros and cons. I have killed turkeys with each type of set-up and still don’t have a favorite.