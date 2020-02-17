RENSSELAER — With the sectional tournament just two weeks away, Rensselaer Central hopes to avoid pitfalls that cropped up at the midway point of the season.
Slow starts, defensive breakdowns and free throw shooting woes have plagued the Bombers at various times. On Saturday, the Bombers put together a solid performance against Frontier, winning for the fifth time in seven games by a 77-67 score.
RCHS improved to 6-3 at home this season, including three straight wins.
Against Frontier, the Bombers led from the start, hitting eight of their first 13 shots for a 20-13 lead. They pushed it to 10 in the second quarter and never allowed the Falcons to get within two possessions.
“Our guys responded well,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “Once we had our lead, we protected it.
"It got down to four or five, but our guys really pulled it together and got through foul trouble.”
The Falcons cut the lead to 46-42 on a 3-pointer from Cameron Mickle in the third quarter, and trailed 54-49 behind the play of 6-foot-7, 260-pound senior Ethan Dwiggins inside in the fourth. But the Bombers answered with an 8-2 run to cushion their lead and then hit 8 of 10 foul shots in the game’s final four minutes.
Dwiggins scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half.
“They played right to his strength,” Pulver said of Dwiggins, “and I know we don’t have somebody with that size and that weight. We do what we can, but ultimately when you’re giving up 50 pounds and five inches, that will hurt you.”
Junior Josh Fleming continued to flourish in his role as the team’s top scorer, and poured in 32 points.