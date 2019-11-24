WOLCOTT — Within four possessions, there was a sense of how the contest would turn out.
Neither Rensselaer Central nor Tri-County scored within the first minute and a half of the game Saturday night. But the Bombers corralled two offensive rebounds and a theft, giving a glimpse of things to come.
In fact, Rensselaer Central’s first points came off another offensive rebound when Sydney Van Meter dropped in a putback at the six-minute mark.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers offset two early steals by Maddie Musser with three turnovers and one miss.
Emma Michal squared the score up seconds later, but the Bombers took over with a 15-0 run that led to an eventual 78-14 victory. Rensselaer (2-4) ended a four-game losing streak.
The Bombers scored 16 off 20 steals, and added another 12 off 21 offensive rebounds.
“It’s definitely one way for us to continue to build that momentum that we need,” head coach Wes Radtke said. “We had to come out firing right away, and it was nice to see the girls respond to that. We just came out clicking, and the rest is in the books.”
A putback from Jesse Ringen brought the score to 4-2, and it ballooned to 9-2 after Van Meter hit a 3-pointer, then grabbed a steal that led to an Avree Cain layup.
It was 17-4 at the end of one quarter, and 37-6 at halftime.
“(We had) 23 turnovers the first half. I don’t know what we had in the second half,” Tri-County head coach Missi Tyler said of the team’s 33 turnovers. “We certainly wanted to take care of the basketball, and we didn’t do that. Our passes were soft, and we never got confident or played the way I think we’re definitely capable of playing.”
The Cavaliers (2-4) hit five field goals and sank 4-of-10 free throws. Tri-County garnered six steals, with three from Musser, and four offensive rebounds. Van Meter scored 24, with five 3s, and Abby Koercke added 14.
Rensselaer hit 33 shots, with 10 3s, and broke 20 points in the second and third quarters.
“I thought our girls really stepped up, and credit to Tri-County,” Radtke said. “They did the best they could, and their girls gave a valiant effort. It was nice to see them try hard the entire game.”
Said Tyler: “We’re going to just move on, move forward. Prior to this game, we were playing some pretty good basketball. We just didn’t show up.”