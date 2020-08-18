Fifteen sectional championships are a part of Twin Lakes’ boys tennis history. Three of them popped up in odd years since 2015.
The Indians went 0-1 during the three corresponding Kokomo Regional tournaments, and are 4-12 in regional matches since 1997. Twin Lakes last reached a regional championship match in 2005, but a veteran team believes this year will bring about the program’s latest appearance.
“I think our job this year is to make some noise in the regional,” junior Reece Arthur said. “Nobody has done that in a while, and I don’t see why that wouldn’t be our goal.”
Added Ryan Nickerson, “We want to win the sectional again and do better at the regional.”
Nickerson, a sophomore, and Arthur, a junior, are at the top of a singles lineup that lost just one person from a team that went 17-6 and won the Logansport Sectional with a combined 10-0 score, or two 5-0 wins.
“There’s one varsity spot available and we have several who are fighting for that spot — seniors and juniors, not just new freshmen coming in,” fifth-year head coach Jennifer Ousley said. “With one spot being open, it’s tough. But if there is improvement, who says they can’t beat someone out for a spot?”
Senior Carson Gutwein and junior Clayton Bridwell are back at No. 1 doubles and Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard once again claim the No. 2 spot as the season opens. All participants placed top-3 at the 2019 Hoosier Conference tournament, with Nickerson earning a runner-up selection and both doubles teams garnering bronze.
Twin Lakes placed second at that tournament, and has eyes on doubling it alongside consecutive sectional titles.
“Returning everyone aside from Jadden (Ousley) is huge,” Arthur said. “It’s just everyone else moving up, I think.”
Not so fast, according to coach Ousley. Gutwein has been a doubles player most of his career, but he’s already bested others in singles play during the first two weeks of practice.
“I did come to him and say, ‘I would be cheating you out if I did not present your with the opportunity to look at playing singles if you want to pursue it in college,’” coach Ousley said. “Carson’s a good player and could play college tennis if he wanted. I don’t want to limit him.”
There are many challengers for that singles spot, beginning with seniors Joe Manahan and veteran Brant Walts, and junior Ty Gillum.
Six freshmen also are in the program, including coach Ousley’s son, Jamison, and Hyatt Hubbard, younger brother of Hayden. Cameron Kelley, Cale Maiden, Skylor Spear and Caleb Weiss will also make up the rest of the program.
“Last year we won the sectional, 5-0,” Nickerson said. “We lost one person, but the rest of the people just improved a year. And I’m pretty sure everyone else lost kids.”
Added coach Ousley, “My goal is not only to win the sectional, but get to the second round of the regional and have a decent showing.”