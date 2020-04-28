The temptation was fought for a while.
But the urge came back, and that’s how Chadwick Puterbaugh became the head girls golf coach at his alma mater.
Pending approval at next month’s school board meeting on May 12, Puterbaugh is the new Twin Lakes golf coach.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “(Athletic director) Kent (Adams) and me have been talking and we don’t know when it’s going to start… but maybe we can start over the summer, hopefully. I know there will be social distancing, still.”
Adams has now completed the search for three of four fall sports coaches. Puterbaugh joins Kevin Sayler (Indians football) and Linnea Rohrsen (volleyball) as new coaches. Twin Lakes is still searching for a new cheerleading coach, per Adams.
“I think that Chad has a very good background in golf,” Adams said. “He got high recommendations for the position from a couple quality sources. He will work well with the girls and others in the golfing community.”
Puterbaugh is a 1993 Twin Lakes graduate who briefly coached Frontier’s golf team in the late 90s. He has been giving lessons to athletes throughout the county the past few years.
“A few people have been telling me to do it, or asking if I wanted to do it, for the last few years,” Puterbaugh said. “I kept saying, ‘I don’t know.’ I’ve been giving (Class of 2020 Indians golfer) Hadley Pell lessons for the last few years, and now she’s gonna be mad I’m (coaching the team) this year and not last year.”
Puterbaugh is currently a construction inspector for INDOT.
He was a two-time Logansport Sectional team champion as the Indians won two in three years. Twin Lakes placed second in 1991, losing to Logansport by a stroke (327-328). The Indians carded a 340 in 1990, and a 336 in 1992. Puterbaugh shot a 90 in 1990, a 79 in 1991 and an 82 in 1992. Twin Lakes also won the 1990 Lafayette Jefferson Regional with a 331, earning the win by two strokes. Puterbaugh competed but wasn’t part of the team score.
He and teammate Greg Shidler got into a car accident during a 1993 spring break trip. Puterbaugh didn’t recover from his injuries in time to participate in the 1993 season.
“We were in a pretty bad car accident,” Puterbaugh said. “I had to learn how to walk, talk, everything all over again.”
A couple decades later, he’ll don the red and white once again.
“I’m really happy, and looking forward to it,” Puterbaugh said.