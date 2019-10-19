The summary has been consistent for the Twin Lakes football team.
In games not against state-ranked Rensselaer Central or West Lafayette, the Indians outgained their opponents offensively, but fumbled away chances to earn more than two victories.
The storyline held true again Friday night in the Hoosier Conference crossover game against Hamilton Heights, but with a twist — Twin Lakes held on to win, 28-21, against a team it previously lost to earlier in the season. The Indians (3-6) fumbled the football three times, but overcame this miscues to beat the Huskies (2-7) in the eighth-place conference contest.
“It’s not that complicated. We had some turnovers that just killed us. We were going into score and fumbled. We fumbled in the opening drive of the third quarter and then give up a long play for a touchdown,” Twin Lakes head coach Scott Mannering said. “Hamilton Heights is really good at ball stripping. Three fumbles lost all going into score were killers and huge.”
The Indians were pushing downfield with a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter and were at the Huskies’ 5-yard line. On the next carry, they coughed up the ball. Twin Lakes was also driving in the third quarter and reached the visitors’ 31 before loosing the ball.
Another fumble occurred midway through the fourth quarter.
“You try not to make a big deal about it, but at the same time, we have to cover the ball up,” Mannering said, “That’s something that has a been a problem all year, but hopefully won’t be an issue in the tournament.”
Added senior lineman Zach Keesling, “We use our mistakes to come back even harder, push to get the points and stops we need.”
Fortunately for the home team, the visitors couldn’t convert any of the takeaways into points, much less sustained drives. Twin Lakes outgained Hamilton Heights, 413-253, with just 74 in the opening half. The Indians held a 14-0 halftime edge.
Hamilton Heights head coach Jon Kirschner was blunt after the loss.
“We had a couple of drop passes early, but to sum it up in a nutshell, we were flat as all get out,” he said. “We woke up in the second half, but you can’t come out flat. Give Twin Lakes credit because they were playing harder than us early.”
The Huskies changed quarterbacks at the half, and leaned more on senior tailback Deshawn King in the latter 12 minutes. He scored on a 4-yard run to cut Twin Lakes’ lead to 21-14, and signal-caller Isaac Wilson ran in from four yards out for a 28-21 game score with 8 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the final quarter.
Wilson also completed a 64-yard touchdown pass, with roughly 30-plus yards in the air, to Brent Pennington for a 14-7 score a minute into the third quarter.
“I thought our defense did a nice job and dominated in the first half. King wore us down a little in the second half,” Mannering said. “The difference tonight was when we had to move the ball we did and when we had to make a score we got one.”
Noted quarterback Danny Bennett: “We do everything we can to win. We make mistakes, sure, but so does everyone else. It’s whatever you have to do to win.”
Bennett contributed three touchdowns, with passes to Jacob Milligan and Jace Stoops in the opening 24 minutes and a 1-yard run late in the third for a 28-14 lead.
Fullback Jase Greear had 20 carries for 108 yards while Caden Harker added 59 yards and a 36-yard TD. Jaylen Roush ran for 57 and Milligan chipped in 56. Fifteen seniors walked off the field Friday night with their final regular-season victory.
“The senior group is 15 men that are good kids and come to work every day. We don’t deal with any attitudes with the guys and they want to win. It’s neat to see them have some success,” Mannering said. “(Linemen Rowdy (Unger) and Ethan (Blount) probably played their best games of their careers on Senior Night and that’s neat to see.”
Added Unger, “We knew we needed to start our season fresh tonight, with sectionals coming up. We knew we had to play our hearts out, and I think all of us did.”
Twin Lakes will host Hanover Central (6-3) in the Sectional 25 first round at 7 p.m. next Friday.