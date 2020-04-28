WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins is a Los Angeles Ram.
The Rams used the 136th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Hopkins, making him the first Boilermaker tight end selected since 2008 when the New York Jets picked Dustin Keller.
Hopkins who graduated from Purdue in December, finished his collegiate career with 130 catches for 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns. He accomplished the feat in 48 appearances, including 15 starts.
Last season, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior grabbed 61 passes for 830 yards and seven touchdowns — the most since Keller caught 68 passes for 881 yards in 2007. It was good enough to earn Hopkins the 2019 Big Ten Tight End of the Year award, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and be named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award.
He’ll compete for a roster spot with four other Rams tight ends.
Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey was later chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 215th pick.
Bailey appeared in 43 games at Purdue, with 40 starts. He finished with 327 total tackles, including 229 solo stops, with 28.0 for losses and 13.5 sacks. His tackle total is 14th all-time in Purdue history, his solo tackle tally ranks 11th, TFL total tied for 20th and sacks mark is 12th in the Boilermakers’ record book.
Bailey twice led the Boilermakers in tackles for a season, finishing with 97 stops as a redshirt freshman in 2016 and a career-high 115 as a junior in 2018. His junior campaign proved to be his finest at Purdue. Along with the career-high in total tackles, he led the Boilermakers with 5.5 sacks and was second on the team with 9.0 TFLs.
Bailey played in just four games as a senior after suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice prior to Purdue’s game Sept. 14 against Texas Christian.
In Purdue’s historic upset of No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 20, 2018, Bailey returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown against his hometown team.