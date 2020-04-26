WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins is a Los Angeles Ram.
The Rams used the 136th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Hopkins, making him the first Boilermaker tight end selected since 2008 when Dustin Keller was picked by the New York Jets.
Hopkins who graduated from Purdue in December 2019, finished his collegiate career with 130 catches for 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns. He accomplished the feat in 48 appearances, including 15 starts.
Last season, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior tight end grabbed 61 passes for 830 yards and seven touchdowns — the most since Keller caught 68 passes for 881 yards in 2007. It was good enough to earn Hopkins the 2019 Big Ten Tight End of the Year, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award.
He'll be competing for a roster spot with four other Rams tight ends.