WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue and the University of Mississippi have agreed to play a home-and-home series in football.
The Boilermakers will travel to Oxford, Miss., on Sept. 10, 2033, to play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the Rebels will visit Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 9, 2034.
Purdue and Ole Miss have met once before on the gridiron, with the Boilermakers winning 27-7 on Nov. 9, 1929, at Ross-Ade. It marked Purdue's sixth victory en route to an undefeated 8-0 season under head coach Jim Phelan.
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, which opened in 1915, originally was named for the late Judge William Hemingway (1869-1937), a professor of law and longtime chair of the university's committee on athletics. On Oct. 16, 1982, John Howard Vaught had his name added to the stadium. Vaught compiled a 190-61-12 record as head football coach at Ole Miss and led the Rebels to national championships in 1959, 1960 and 1962. Capacity is 64,038.
The only Southeastern Conference schools to previously play at Ross-Ade are Vanderbilt (1941 and 2019) and Missouri (2018).
Additionally, Purdue has scheduled a home game with Western Illinois for Sept. 2, 2028. The Boilermakers are 1-0 all-time against the Leathernecks with a 31-21 win Sept. 11, 2010, at Ross-Ade.