Purdue loses Sindelar, Moore to injury; Boilermakers' comeback fall short vs. Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE — A seemingly innocuous first quarter play cost Purdue its top two offensive weapons in the Boilermakers' Big Ten opener Saturday against Minnesota.
The long-term ramifications could be even more devastating.
Despite a late fourth-quarter rally by backup quarterback Jack Plummer and the emergence of a running game, the Boilermaker defense disappeared, giving the Golden Gophers a 38-31 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Fifth-year senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar, back for its first game since sustaining a concussion against Vanderbilt on Sept. 7, and All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore each had to be helped off the field.
On the play, Sindelar rolled to his left after feeling some pressure from the Minnesota defense, pump-faked and was pummeled from behind by Tai’yon Devers, who drove him into the ground. Sindelar landed on his left shoulder.
Meanwhile 20 yards away, Moore made a cut past Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson on a pass route and stumbled to the turf grabbing his left leg. Video replays show Williamson swinging his right leg out and making contact with Moore during his cut, but no flag was thrown.
Moore tried to get up and walk, but immediately crumpled to the ground. He was taken to the sidelines, then carted off the field.
“I know with Elijah, it doesn’t look good,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said after the game. “With Rondale, I’m really not sure.”
Sindelar is in his second season as Purdue's starter. He threw for 932 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the nation in passing the first two weeks of the season before sustaining a concussion against Vanderbilt.
Moore was among the NCAA's most productive receivers as a freshman in 2018. He caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Plummer, a freshman who filled in for Sindelar and got the start against Texas Christian two weeks ago, came on in relief and led Purdue on two consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
Purdue freshman running back King Doerue, making his first career start, rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with six minutes remaining and J.D. Dellinger's extra point kick cut the deficit to 38-24. That capped a 99-yard scoring drive for the Boilermakers.
Zander Horvath recovered Dellinger's ensuing onside kick with 5:55 remaining in the game. The Boilermakers capitalized with an eight-play drive that culminated with Plummer’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Doerue, cutting the deficit to one score, 38-31 with four minutes remaining.
The two freshmen stepping up to fill the void left by injuries to Sindelar and Moore was somewhat of an encouraging sign for Brohm.
"We have some deficiencies we need to get better at," he said. "We're not near where we need to be. I do think we have some raw talent. Some have a great, bright future and I think you've seen some emerge a little bit and you'll probably start to see more."
Plummer finished the game completing 23 of 41 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
"He competed and played hard," Brohm said "He's still young. I'd like to see him spin it with some conviction. Now, I see a competitor. I see a guy that wants to play, a guy that studies, works hard, wants to work hard and a guy that will play to the end. There are some things to build on."
David Bell, a freshman, grabbed eight of those passes for 114 yards — his first career 100-yard game — and Jackson Anthrop had seven grabs for 66 yards.
Doerue brought Purdue’s running game back to life after a three-week absence, notching 94 yards on 20 carries and two scores. In fact, the Boilers outgained Minnesota on the ground, 123-92. He also caught four passes for 32 yards.
“We wanted to make a concerted effort to get better at it,” Brohm said of the run game. “We added a couple new wrinkles to the running game. It’s kind of what we have to do. Anytime we run a simple play, to be quite honest, it doesn’t work.”
Brohm expressed disappointment in Purdue’s defense, allowing Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan to rack up video game-like numbers all day.
Morgan had a career day, completing 21 of 22 passes for 396 yards and four TDs via a steady diet of slant routes and deep throws.
Tanner’s first TD pass in the first quarter was a 70-yarder to Chris Autman-Bell on a slant route over the middle; the second was a 45-yard pass – again on a slant route – to Rashod Bateman in the second quarter; and his fourth scoring aerial, also to Bateman, was a 47-yarder deep route over the middle in the final quarter.
In each of the long scores, Gophers receivers simply — and easily — outran the Purdue secondary for the end zone.
“I’m very disappointed in our pass defense. I have been for a while. (Minnesota) is not a passing team. We gave up way too many yards,” Brohm said with exasperation in his voice. “We knew exactly what they were going to do. They really didn’t do anything different. That’s the disappointing part."
The Purdue defense yielded 488 total yards to the Gophers — with Morgan's arm accounting for 81 percent of those yards.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do there. We’re not where we need to be," Brohm said. "It was a very poor performance.”
The Boilers have a week to get untracked before taking on Penn State at noon Oct. 5 in Happy Valley.