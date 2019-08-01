WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue football program will open its 2019 campaign with seven practices open to the general public and media.
Returning All-American Rondale Moore, along with senior standouts Brycen Hopkins, Markus Bailey, Lorenzo Neal and others, open the season Aug. 30 at Nevada at 9:30 p.m.
• The first seven practices of camp are open to the media and public (through Aug. 9). The remainder of fall camp is closed.
• During the first seven practices, video and still photography is allowed by credentialed media members during individual periods only. Any video or photos of team drills is not allowed.
• Practices generally last about two hours and will be outside at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors in Mollenkopf. The first practice will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium.
• Purdue requests that fans and the general public do not photograph/video any parts of practice.
Open Practices
Aug. 3 – 9:45-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 5 – 9:45-11.45 a.m.
Aug. 6 – 9:45-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 8 – 9:45-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 9 – 9:45-11:45 a.m.