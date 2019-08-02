The Twin Lakes girls golf team opened its season Friday morning with practice at the Tippecanoe Country Club. Head coach Lacey Biczo begins her second season at the helm, and returns all but two golfers for an Indians team that placed second at the Twin Lakes Sectional but fell to 14th at the Lafayette Jefferson Regional. Twin Lakes participates in the Harrison Invitational at Coyote Crossing Golf Club on Monday in West Lafayette.
Par for the course
Gidal Kaiser
