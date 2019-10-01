Jadden Ousley grinned.
“I probably shouldn’t say this,” he offered while sitting in the shed next to the tennis courts, “but we cracked a couple Mountain Dews between sets.
“That's a first for me.”
Sitting next to Ousley, Logan Creamer laughed.
So was the ‘we.’
Twin Lakes’ lone senior celebrated Senior Day on Monday by playing No. 1 doubles against Rensselaer Central with friend and junior varsity player Logan Creamer. The pairing was put together because of an oversight. Head coach Jennifer Ousley realized Monday all but one varsity member reached their limit of 22 matches during the regular season — except her son, who missed a match because of illness.
So on Senior Day, Jadden and Creamer played No. 1 doubles, while the rest of the junior varsity — good players in their own right, according to both Ousleys — filled in. The Indians (15-5) closed the regular season with a 5-0 sweep.
In singles play, Joe Manahan won, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1, Ty Gillum won, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2 and Jordan Lehockey won, 7-5, 6-1, at No. 3.
“We have a really strong JV, actually,” coach Ousley said. “And you've seen our varsity is strong … we practice all together, we don't separate them, and I think that's important.
“I preach to them how important their role is on the team, and this was perfect to reinforce what I've been telling them.”
There was only one match that went beyond two sets — the No. 2 doubles match, where Colby Koppelman and Brandt Walts won, 6-2, 1-6, 10-7 in a third-set tiebreaker.
“I think it was pretty fun, especially because we won,” Gillum said. “It was just a good opportunity to get the JV out there, make them feel like they were part of the team more than normal. It was a great experience.
“It was weird seeing Jadden play right next to me.”
Ousley and Creamer won, 6-1, 6-0.
“Oh, yeah, there's chemistry,” Creamer said of his tennis and golf teammate. “We kicked butt.”
Added Jadden, “We just had a lot of fun tonight. I just wanted to enjoy it — it's the last time I'll get to play a match here.”
Later, the team gathered to watch the Logansport Sectional unveiling. Twin Lakes with face Delphi in the semifinal at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
“I love it for everybody else,” Jadden said of the day’s matchup with the Bombers. “I'm really happy for Joe, Ty, Jordan and Colby and Brent. I love it for them. It's really good for those five guys to get to play.”