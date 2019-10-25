If you think hunting from a ground blind is ineffective for deer — think again. As long as one has the right blind, deer hunting from the ground can be every bit as effective, if not more so, than being perched in a tree. Even while bowhunting.
For years I was skeptical of hunting deer from a ground blind. I utilized used them for turkey hunting, but for some reason never quite felt I would get deer to approach close enough for a shot, even if I did my best to conceal them. Deer always seemed to pick my blinds off before offering me a shot. The reason I felt this way, I later figured out, was I used inexpensive blinds. I realize that was a poor decision.
Once my son was old enough to accompany me at the age of about three or four, however, I realized the need to use blinds for deer hunting was going to increase. I began to think in order to be successful, I had to shell out a bit more dough.
My reason for initially buying inferior blinds was because I was squeamish about spending hundreds of dollars. Using cheap blinds was one reason for my lack of confidence in them and only succeeded in compounding my problems. Some of them claimed they were easy and quick to set up and take down. But they proved to be much more difficult to use than predicted and, once up, proved almost useless when deer got close because they were noisy and unsolid.
I learned the hard way buying a top-end blind is worth the money. Simply executing a shot is much easier from a quality hunting blind. Cheap blinds will do the job if you have them set up in advance and as long as you don’t have to try to open a noisy zipper or Velcro window. If being prepared for an unexpected shot behind you, for example, is your preference, a high quality blind is the ticket.
Blinds also fill in the void in situations where there are just no suitable trees from which to hang a treestand. For years I sacrificed hunting some of the best areas simply because I had no where to hang a stand. By doing so, I missed out on some of the best hunting action on the property.
Unlike turkeys, which will walk right up to a blind that is placed in the wide open, deer may be a little more reluctant. So when after deer, it is best if you can set it up, brush it in and wait for a couple of days before hunting. This is not always possible. Just be sure to try to conceal the blind as much as possible by setting it inside the timber’s edge or in a brushy fencerow. Many of the blind manufacturers also make artificial limbs and leaves to help conceal your blind, but natural covers works just as well This is all well and good, but honestly, nearly a dozen deer have been taken from my Primos Double Bull blind.
After my first hunt from a Double Bull, I knew they were a complete game changer. Many have since followed, but the Double Bull still reigns supreme as far as I am concerned. Take it from a guy who has had to open a window in order to get a shot at a strutting gobbler a mere three feet away. Try this with most other blinds and you can kiss that gobbler goodbye. Not to mention these blinds are the most durable and seem to disappear, even when not brushed in. The camo pattern is sized to match the blind. This helps to eliminate it from 'blobbing up' at a distance.
Although not always possible, try to position the blind so shots will come from in front of you. One of the keys to avoiding detection by game is not having both windows open at the same tine. By only having the front open, the blind remains dark inside, making it more difficult to detect movement. The best blinds are black inside, creating a darker interior. Camouflage will work, but wearing black makes it almost impossible for game to spot you.
Nearly all blinds come with some sort of camouflage netting to cover windows. The use of this netting is optional and it allows an arrow to pass through without interference. My only advice is to understand certain types of mechanical broadheads will open up upon coming in contact with the netting. Be sure to check for this if using such broadheads.
Primos and other companies even make packs that allow for carrying a blind, stools and even a weapon on your back while leaving your hands free.
Incorporating ground blinds into the hunting repertoire enables more versatility and effectiveness when hunting in areas without suitable trees for hanging stands. Today’s high-end hunting blinds will change the way you hunt.