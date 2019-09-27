There are several things a bowhunter must get right to be successful. However, there is one crucial aspect I have struggled with for years that can cost a deer every time — picking a spot.
I am not talking about a spot to hunt or hang a treestand. I am talking about focusing on one exact spot on the animal one expects as the arrow’s point of impact.
It is easy to do on a target. When shooting at a stationary, inanimate object, you have all the time in the world to settle your pin on a precise spot. Not so on a live animal.
Plus, a bullseye on a target face helps pick a spot — almost forcing you to do so. This is why shooting at 3D targets is important. Real-life practice at shooting at a foam rendering of an animal is a tool for helping to learn to pick a spot. But it will do little to help with the real-life situation of putting a pin on a live animal.
Things just don’t always work out like they are supposed to when your heart is pounding and you have a moving animal. When you have worked hard to prepare for that moment, it is too easy to get excited and in a hurry. In this instance, it is easy to turn your arrow loose once the pin gets hide in its sights. It’s a mistake.
I have been forced to re-learn this all-too-important lesson on many occasions. A hunt a couple of years ago depicts how it can happen. The sun was barely making its debut on the horizon when a plump doe fed on acorns under my stand. I waited for the right angle and as she quartered away, I drew back, took aim and set the arrow free. It was a chip shot, only 10 yards, and I whiffed. She trotted away unscathed.
Re-thinking the shot, I realized I failed to pick a spot. I think that subconsciously I felt the shot was a gimme. Or perhaps I rushed it. Either way, I knew how I erred.
A short time later, another doe presented me with a broadside shot under 20 yards. This time I talked myself through it, reminding myself to relax and pick a spot. She went less than 40 yards before piling up.
It is easy to rush the shot. Deer rarely stand in one spot for long and sometimes your window of opportunity is measured in seconds. So it becomes very easy to get ahead of yourself and rush things, thinking you had better get the shot off before the animal moves.
Taking that extra second or so to pick an exact spot will pay off big-time. You may have to slow yourself down and talk yourself through it like I do, or, if you’re lucky, maybe a little more practice at a 3D target is all you need.
Regardless, learning to pick a spot is crucial. It doesn’t matter how close or easy of a shot — failing to do so will leave you scratching your head.