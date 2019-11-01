Prior to the early season goose opener, I pretty much figured we wouldn’t have a ton of birds to hunt that morning. The area we scouted had birds, just not as many as we would have liked. There appeared to be two or three small flocks using the area, with a total of about 40 or 50 geese. Nonetheless, they were the only birds we located on property we could hunt. We set a plan in motion, figuring on at least having shots at two or three small flocks.
Opening morning found a few of us all nestled in our layout blinds around the field, while a couple of the others hid in tall reeds and cattails surrounding the small body of water.
By 8 a.m. we hadn’t seen any geese, but weren’t too concerned. A couple of us who scouted the field the week prior saw geese every day at about 9:30 a.m. and knew some would not show up until closer to 8:30. So we simply stayed at the ready.
Not more than 20 minutes later we spotted a large flock in the distance. We all got situated and readied ourselves.
They came in perfectly. As the geese circled and began their descent, I was excited as I heard the wind whistle as their cupped wings helped them glide in to the decoys. There they were — not more than a measly 10 yards above me. We sprung from our blinds in a hurry and took careful aim. When the dust settled, we had half-dozen geese on the ground for our efforts.
The only problem was the flock that came in was huge — like 50 or 60 birds huge. I would have preferred separate, smaller groups. If a flock of 20 come in, for instance, you only get to shoot at that group once. If five flocks of 10 come in, on the other hand, you get to shoot five different times. Get my drift? In this case, as it turned out, that one group was it for the day. What we thought was a couple of different groups was likely just one big one, or the groups decided to come together for some reason.
We saw a few other groups that morning, but none felt the need to come in our direction. My guess, at least for one or two, was they were roosted close enough that they heard the shooting and decided to stay clear. It also didn’t help the flock we shot at landed in close proximity to where we saw some birds get up from later in the morning.
Some hunters would have been disappointed that we only had one group of birds come in. While it wasn’t expected, I was also just happy we had some action. That one large flock — for that one minute — saved the day as far as I am concerned. Had it not been for them, we wouldn’t even have needed our guns.