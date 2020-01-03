As I sit here writing this week’s column, the weather is unseasonably warm for early January and it’s kind of depressing realizing there isn’t another holiday or day off for a few months. There are, however, hardly better days for taking time to take care of equipment.
Sure, it is kind of a daunting task. But properly maintaining equipment is crucial if one expects it to perform without failure when relied on most. One might oil down guns after each use, for instance, but how often is there disassembling and detailed cleaning?
Running cleaning patches trough your muzzleloader’s barrel is a great quick-clean job during season in order to keep it somewhat clean and shooting accurately. Now is the time to disassemble it completely and perform a thorough cleaning job in order to prevent corrosion.
Archery equipment is no different. Waxing the string periodically is important, but oiling and cleaning cams and wheels are necessary once in a while to keep them in good condition, especially after hunting in the rain.
We expect the most from our equipment. We put it through the ringer and expect it to work flawlessly each and every time — and for the most part, it does. Most guns, bows and hunting equipment are built to withstand some pretty rough use. But ignore it long enough and it is bound to cost.
There are also items that require at least occasional attention but are less thought of, and a little more neglected. If using a release when shooting a bow, this is a perfect example. Now and then a drop of oil in the working parts of a release can add years to its life and tighter groups in your target.
Today’s drop-away arrow rests may also need attention now and then. Most require no care or maintenance for years. Depending on the kind one has, a little oil or checking on screw settings can go a long way. This becomes important when hunting in extreme cold. I have seen at least one type of drop-away rest that required some maintenance in order to function when the mercury plummeted.
Hunting equipment is not the only equipment that needs care. Ut is also a great time to start cleaning and organizing fishing equipment (Hopefully the ice fishing gear is already ready to go.) Start by cleaning and oiling reels and conditioning any rods that need it. Most bait and tackle shops perform this vital service for a minimal fee.
Now is also the perfect time to modify or improve baits and artificial lures. Sharpening or replacing dull hooks on crankbaits can, in effect, put more bass in a boat this spring.
These are some examples of things to be done if one expects good things to come from outdoor trips. Now is a great time to try to get caught up on them. It is after many hunting seasons and before open water fishing seasons. Whether it is now or sometime soon, remember to take care of the equipment if expecting it to return the favor.