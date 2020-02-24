Different venue. Same result for Northwestern against Twin Lakes.
For the second time in three weeks, the Tigers edged the Indians in a nail biter. This time it was a 63-59 in the third-place game of the Hoosier Conference crossover on Friday. Northwestern (16-4) nipped Twin Lakes (11-10) by three points, 51-48, on Jan. 31.
On Friday, Twin Lakes led 59-56 late in the fourth quarter after the teams traded the advantage five times. Brayden Houser missed a 3-pointer that Northwestern’s Tayson Parker rebounded. Parker hit Eli Edwards in stride as Edwards sprinted to the basket for a layup to cut the lead to one.
Houser, who netted a team-high 21 points, was then called for a charge to give the Tigers the ball back. Edwards, who scored 16 points, hit another basket to give Northwestern a 60-59 lead. After a timeout, Twin Lakes’ Jace Stoops missed a baseline jumper.
Edwards was fouled and made the first of the one-and-one for a two-point advantage. He missed the second free throw but the Indians failed to secure the rebound, which went right to Parker. Parker then closed the game out with two free throws.
“Questionable decisions? How about poor decisions. Absolutely awful.” Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams said. “I’m not sure what we were thinking and what was going through our minds. “The shots that we took and the turnovers that we were forced into because of where we were trying to go with the ball in certain situations were just ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Northwestern head coach Jim Gish felt for Adams.
“We as head coaches put our hearts and souls into the hands of 15-18 year old kids and it’s hard because you never know what they are going to do in certain times,” he said. “We’ve had times this year when I’ve been scratching my head questioning what I am watching on the court. I’m sure Kent is in the same boat and that’s coaching.”
Parker carried the Tigers with 37 points on 15-of-23 shooting. He also had nine rebounds.
“Would you be surprised if I told you we worked on (guarding Parker) this week? We talked about it and knew that he could do that,” Adams said. “Again, we played hard and gave ourselves a chance with our effort and playing together, but our smarts offensively and defensively were not there.”
Parker admitted with only a few games left, he wasn’t going to miss a chance to take over the game.
“In the fourth quarter I started stepping my game up and being more aggressive,” he said. “I face defenses like this every game so it’s not that big of a deal. My teammates did a great job screening and hitting shots. We were able to spread them out some and I was able to take the ball to the basket.”
Gish felt Parker set up his big finish by involving his teammates early.
“He finds a way to go out and compete each and every night and the thing he showed tonight was that he offered the ball to his teammates,” Gish noted. “He could have been a little more selfish with it and that allowed him some success later because of that early unselfish play.”