MONON — It was close.
West Central came into Tuesday night’s dual with more forfeits. But North White was pinned one time too many to claim the Midwest Conference match. West Central won, 39-30.
The Trojans gave up six weight classes, while the Vikings gave up five. There were double forfeits at 113 and 152 pounds, meaning North White led 24-18 before the proceedings actually began.
All the Vikings needed to do was get at least two pins in the remaining five matches to secure a victory. North White got one, from heavyweight Chantz Dillon.
“It was close. It was a tough match.” Vikings head coach Shane Pack said. “Saw some things I liked, some things I really didn’t care too much for. But I guess that’s every meet.”
Pack faced his prep coach and mentor, Kenny Nielsen, and admitted he “really wanted to win this one.”
The Trojans garnered pins at 220 (Griffin McIlvain), 132 (Tristen Sizemore) and 160 (Conner Fritz) for an 18-point gain.
Dylan Deloria nearly had a pin in the first period at 145, but settled for a 5-0 lead against the Vikings’ Andrew Ball. Ball cut the deficit to 5-3 in the second, and the pair flipped reversals — Deloria first, then Ball — for a 7-5 score, with Deloria still in the lead. That’s how it ended, and the win gave West Central a 33-12 team lead. That was enough to keep the Trojans ahead, despite a string of forfeit wins for the dual match host.
“We’ll just hit the wrestling room and go back to working on what we need to work on,” Pack said.
North White’s lone win came from Chantz Dillon, who earned a takedown 10 seconds into his heavyweight match and picked up a pin 52 seconds in.