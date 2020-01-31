WOLCOTT — Eventually, things flowed.
Because of that, North White capped its final Midwest Conference contest with a 43-16 victory against county foe Frontier on Thursday.
The Vikings (15-8) clinched their second consecutive 5-0 conference slate, and sent senior guard Marissa Benitez out as a three-time conference champion. North White hasn't lost a conference game in at least four years.
“There wasn’t a lot of pressure since we were 4-0, but there was a little,” Benitez said of the pregame vibe. “If we lost we’d be tied for the title.”
Though the Vikings pulled away early, there was a staccato feeling to the first 16 minutes of gameplay. Neither team shot particularly well, and they combined for 30 separate calls that resulted in one team inbounding the ball — mostly in the first half.
It left a scattered vibe to the 23-8 first-half score.
“It’s kind of hard (to find a rhythm),” Benitez said. “Once they started kicking the ball, it got frustrating.”
“There were a lot of kicked balls tonight, too,” said North White head coach Bryan Heimlich.
Added freshman Abigale Spry, “They were aggressive, got after it, got on the floor. We had to do the same.”
Spry scored the Vikings’ first four points, both off steals that led to fastbreak layups, and netted six of the teams’ 10 first-quarter points. Another Spry steal led to a pair of foul shots and a 14-3 lead. Frontier (6-13, 2-3 Midwest) closed within 14-8 on a five-point run from Emma Blissett, but went the final 4 minutes 51 seconds of the second quarter scoreless.
“We did a good job scouting them all week. We knew what their out of bounds plays were, we knew who their good shooters were. We knew their go-to players. We anticipated everything, for the most part, that they were going to do,” Frontier head coach Kyle Marlatt said. “As soon as they applied some pressure, I didn’t anticipate the turnovers we were going to have. I think we had the most turnovers in a game this season.
“The dam just opened, and we had one of our worst games tonight.”
The Falcons committed 26 turnovers. Sixteen Vikings steals led to 14 points, and the hosts also turned 15 offensive rebounds into 11 points.
“Where they ended up beating us was turnovers for layups, and second-chance opportunities off offensive rebounds,” Marlatt said. “Those are two things we can fix. We can adjust and put ourselves in a position to compete.”
A Spry 3-pointer off an offensive rebound pushed the lead to 18 (26-8). Frontier’s Kyra Wilson split foul shots with almost five and a half minutes left in the third, but it was the lone point the Falcons registered in the frame. North White went on a 15-1 run during the quarter.
“Defensively, we came out and did what we needed to do, being aggressive. I thought our kids were active, getting deflections and stuff, just reading things well,” Heimlich said.
“It was a good effort by our girls, and we have to turn around Tuesday and show up with the same kind of effort.
“One of our goals was (to win) conference, so we wanted to come out and get on them early. But it’s a whole new season now.”
The two teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Pioneer Sectional quarterfinal round.
“It’s not handed to us already,” Benitez said of the rematch. “We have to come out and play our hardest.”
Spry scored 16, adding five steals, three assists and three rebounds. Lynzi Heimlich contributed nine points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four steals. Olivia Allen (three) and Hannah Cosgray (four) combined for seven steals.
“Winning conference is always a goal you have, and the girls did a nice job the last couple (conference) games,” coach Heimlich said. “North Newton was 4-0, and we went over there and took care of business. Obviously, had to win tonight, and we had a great week of practice.”