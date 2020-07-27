Playing travel ball this spring and summer alleviated Kinsey Westerhouse’s anxiety about her junior softball season being canceled.
It also allowed her to stay on track athletically while playing for the Indiana Blaze out of Lafayette, and to figure out her post-prep career. Westerhouse committed to play for NAIA Huntington University in mid-July, shortly after members of the coaching staff concluded a series of visits to watch her play travel ball. She also visited the campus multiple times, and grew close to the team on those visits.
“It was really, as soon as I stepped on campus, I knew it was where I wanted to go,” Westerhouse said.
It was either Huntington or Bethel University, and the North White senior based her choice on “which place I could see myself academically and athletically being at.” She will join former Frontier outfielder Bree Hines on the roster in 2022.
“I really wasn’t sure how this was going to pan out with the NAIA granting another year for seniors and stuff. I didn’t know how it would affect recruiting for the future,” Westerhouse said. “Coach (Doug) Gower explained to me there might be some girls coming back (for the 2021 season), but for the most part, (2022) is going to be pretty normal.”
Westerhouse hit .482 with 40 hits, 25 runs scored and 21 runs batted in during her sophomore season in 2019. She collected four home runs and four doubles, and went 2-5 in the circle with a 3.35 earned-run average and 39 strikeouts. She was selected first team All-Midwest Conference, and selected first team All-White County as a utility player.