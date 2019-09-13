MONON — North White overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat Twin Lakes on Tuesday in five sets.
The Vikings downed the Indians, 18-25, 25-20, 25-27, 25-16, 15-12.
North White head coach Teresa McIntire credited her team’s mental toughness for the victory.
“Volleyball is a game of momentum and whoever has that and makes less mistakes is the team that is going to win. I just kept emphasizing to my team to be mentally tough,” McIntire said. “It is always nice to beat Twin Lakes because they are bigger, they are a county rival and because we just need to beat them.”
The Vikings (5-4) allowed the visiting Indians (3-4) to overcome a 16-10 deficit in the third set.
“It was huge for us to come back in the third set, but we just couldn’t finish,” Twin Lakes head coach Stephanie Thompson said. “We couldn’t get out of our own way. We are battling consistency with our outside hitters and tonight it was a struggle.
“This game always brings out the best in both teams, but we have to minimize the silly little errors. Being behind at the beginning of each set wore on us and we need to find out why our rotation is causing those issues.”
Twin Lakes had no answer for Vikings junior Kinsey Westerhouse. Westerhouse had 15 kills, most coming in the fourth and fifth sets.
“Kinsey is really coming around and is being more consistent than she was at the beginning of the season. She has gained more confidence, but the last two matches she has really come through when we needed her,” McIntire said.
Westerhouse admitted the win was big.
“It is really big to beat them two years in a row in five sets. I just tried to get the ball to the floor and do the best for my teammates in the big moments. I felt pretty good tonight,” Westerhouse said.
Thompson thought Westerhouse’s play in the final two sets was the difference.
“It was her best night. She did amazing and we couldn’t get the block on her. That is what killed us,” Thompson noted.
Lynzi Heimlich contributed 20 assists, 17 kills, 11 digs and eight blocks for North White while Marissa Benitez added 16 assists.
Ayanna Thompson paced Twin Lakes with 39 assists, 26 digs and two aces while Sadie Gritten had 22 kills and five aces. Abigail Burns chipped in 46 digs and four aces.