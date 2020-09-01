MONON — One down, but more to go.
North White celebrated Senior Night on Monday by sweeping LaCrosse, 25-8, 25-13, 25-14. The Vikings (3-3) were dominant against the winless Tigers (0-5), but also thrown off slightly because do-everything junior Lynzi Heimlich is out with a concussion.
Heimlich averages a triple-double as a middle blocker and setter, and is out at least two weeks. Her absence meant a loss in height, designated sophomore Abigale Spry as the team’s main setter and altered the offensive attack on Monday.
“I tried my best to block well,” said senior Kinsey Westerhouse, who serves as the secondary setter, hitter and blocker. “(Her being out) impacts it some, but we can also help make up for it.”
Westerhouse scored an ace to get the third set to match point, then set the ball for Spry to punch down the final kill. She closed with 12 kills, 12 digs, five assists, three aces and three blocks.
The junior combination of Lauren Annis (six) and Kali Raderstorf (four) added 10 kills, and LaCrosse committed myriad hitting, passing and service errors on its side of the net.
“We lost some of our blocking (ability) but I think we still did fine,” classmate Ashley Williams said. “We made up for it with our passing and other things that we did well.”
North White made 15 hitting errors itself, and was twice caught out of rotation. But 18 aces, with five from Spry and Caitlyn Conn and four from Taylor VanWinkle, added with 27 kills to give the Vikings 45 of their 75 points.
“We got movement, we communicated a little bit, we served very well,” head coach Teresa McIntire said. “I thought our passing was good.”
McIntire praised Westerhouse for moving into the No. 1 offensive spot and Spry for her first start as a varsity setter. She came up with 17 assists, more than doubling her season total from 10 to 27.
“For her first time as a varsity setter, she did very well,” McIntire said. “It’s getting the ball where we need to get it, and for her first time I thought she did a great job.”
McIntire noted the team “can’t pout,” and her players affirmed they’re not going to.
“People have to continue to step up and play well,” Williams said.