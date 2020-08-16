North White (2-1) claimed third place alongside Oregon-Davis at Saturday’s Winamac Invitational. The Vikings lost, 25-21, 25-13, to North Judson in a championship bracket semifinal, while the Bobcats fell to North Newton.
North White and Oregon-Davis didn’t play a third-place match.
Kinsey Westerhouse (14) and Lynzi Heimlich (13) combined for 27 of the team’s 49 kills. They also added five aces apiece, while Lauren Annis collected seven and chipped in 25 digs.
Heimlich added 22 assists, 12 blocks and 11 assists, and Westerhouse garnered 17 assists.
Caitlyn Conn made her return to the court with 28 digs and three aces.
In the same tournament, Twin Lakes went 0-3. Sadie Gritten snagged nine kills, while Kora Pass added seven kills and three blocks.
Regan Franscoviak hit seven aces to go with four kills and five girls picked up 10 digs or more, led by Alaina Wolfe’s 20.
Girls golf
Twin Lakes falls in dual, places 12th at Chippendale Invitational
The Indians lost by four strokes, 199-203, against West Lafayette at Ackerman-Allen Golf Course at Purdue on Thursday, then carded a 453 on Saturday in Kokomo.
On Saturday, Sam Hornung and Kourtney Kyser both carded a 108, while Chloie Roth shot a 115. Grace Marocco (122) and Maddie Sternfeldt (125) closed out the quintet.
On Thursday, Hornung and Kyser each shot a 48. Roth carded a 52, followed by Marocco (55) Sternfeldt (59) and Hayley Bolinger (59).