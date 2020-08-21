MONON — They don’t have a fancy nickname like the ‘Twin Towers’ or ‘Nemeses at the Net.’
Yet.
But it’s widely known North White senior Kinsey Westerhouse and junior Lynzi Heimlich are an up-front force for the Vikings.
“Those two girls present a challenge. Especially last year in the sectional, Lynzi dominated up front and no one could stop her,” head coach Teresa McIntire said. “It’s a huge advantage having those two up there if we can get everything else rocking and rolling.”
McIntire is in her 29th year at North White and has a 518-388 record at the school. She will rely on the pair to dominate at the net, and get help from sophomore Taylor VanWinkle in the frontcourt.
“Kinsey and Lynzi are both pretty good athletes. So they can get above the net and when their timing is on, they can get it to the floor, especially Lynzi,” the North White head coach added. “If things are not going well for Kinsey, she has learned to do a better job of getting the ball placed in the open spot. She has grown from last year as she realizes she doesn’t have to hit it hard every single time and that there are benefits of getting it placed in the open hole.”
The duo has the ability to force the action against opponents, according to Westerhouse.
“We try to force them to hit around us, but we also have our back row that we can always rely on to have a good dig,” she said. “And when we’re hitting at them, they have to get a block up on us and stop us from getting the ball to the floor.”
Heimlich explained the pair needs help from teammates to be at their best.
“We wouldn’t be able to do as well if we didn’t have our teammates, who do well with passing and setting,” Heimlich noted. “Without those two skills, we wouldn’t be able to get good setups for us to hit well.”
McIntire believes the team’s passing is behind its hitting at the early stage.
“Passing is always a struggle at the beginning of the year until we get that going well it will affect our hitting,” McIntire said.
Lauren Annis, Caitlyn Conn and Ashley Williams will do the majority of the back-line passing for the Vikings. Conn has returned to the program after being away from sports since December because of leukemia. She is now in remission and cancer-free.
“Caitlyn … is going through the stage of getting in shape. Once she gets in shape it will be huge for us,” McIntire said. “Caitlyn has that killer instinct and fought so hard. It’s big having her back with the team. Her athletic mentality that she used to attack cancer was so important. … (it) had a big impact on how she fought.
“The community support that she had was huge. She has been a big inspiration for everyone seeing her on the court with her teammates.”
Heimlich credited Conn for being a motivating factor.
“Caitlyn is putting just as much effort in her game as she always has,” she said. “She has worked very hard since the moment she began practicing and has been a very good leader on the court, which pushes us all to play hard, too.”