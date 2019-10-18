WOLCOTT — When it needed to push through, North White did.
Even down to their final set, though, Frontier kept fighting.
The two Midwest Conference and White County rivals matched up in the first round of the Tri-County Sectional on Thursday in Wolcott, the first time facing each other since Aug. 26. While each team has ebbed and flowed and improved in the ensuing six-plus weeks, the result was the same — North White earned a match sweep, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.
Vikings seniors Marissa Benitez and Emily Phelps knew the match “would be tough,” and the Falcons (10-20) pushed the furthest in the final set.
Frontier was behind 20-12 after a Benitez ace, part of an 8-0 run North White (15-13) put together to take charge. Two consecutive errors on the Vikings’ part, however, began the Falcons’ final stand.
Taylor Walts put down a pair of aces, and Frontier earned four consecutive kills during Walts’ service run to collect nine points and take a 21-20 lead on Walts’ last ace. On her next serve, the teams engaged in a roughly 20-second rally — the final of a handful of rallies the county teams participated in.
It ended on a North White kill, and led to a five-point run that ended the set and match. Benitez added a dump kill, while Lynzi Heimlich accumulated a block and kill, with the kill ending the match.
“When we come into sectionals, we start 0-0,” Benitez said. “It was a sectional game. We knew we had to work hard, play hard, do what we could do.”
Added Phelps, “That’s happened earlier in the season, been happening to us the whole season. We fall apart in a couple sets. But tonight we really pushed through it, worked at it as a team and had faith in all of our players.”
Frontier coach Becky Segal’s squad also put together a second-set run to turn a 15-11 deficit into a 16-15 lead, as well.
“We’d made a few little changes here and there to see if we could create some offense,” she said. “I think it worked better — it just wasn’t quite enough tonight. But they fought hard, and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
A Walts ace also gave them that 16-15 edge, but a service error started a four-point Vikings run. Later, the Falcons tied it at 19 on an Alexis Johnson ace, but another service error opened a North White six-point spurt to close the second frame. Three of those points were accrued via Frontier error, and the Falcons committed 29 in total, including six service errors.
“Sometimes I think when you get up on a team 2-0, then you think ‘OK, we’re going to win no matter what,’” North White coach Teresa McIntire said of the final set. “So we let down on the intensity a little bit. They had, what, eight points in a row, seven points in a row? We picked it back up and came through in the end, so we finished it.”
Walts paced the Falcons with six kills and three aces. Payten Hunt and Olivia Newcom added five kills apiece.
“They fought that entire game,” Segal said. “They were scrappy, digging, pushing. I was happy to see that.”
Benitez and Phelps combined for five of North White’s eight aces, and Heimlich compiled eight kills and 14 blocks.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Phelps said. “We may have won back then, but that didn’t determine this game. We knew they’d gotten better — so have we. We just had to come out and fight.”