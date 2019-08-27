MONON — Caitlyn Conn nearly put Emily Phelps in a headlock.
“I told you it would happen,” Conn said excitedly as the North White sophomore libero hugged the senior defensive specialist. “I knew it would.”
“It” was Phelps’ final serve, which dropped in for an ace to cement North White’s 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 Midwest Conference victory against Frontier. Phelps walked back under the basketball hoop after a Falcons’ service error gave the home team a 24-23 lead, then Frontier called a timeout.
During the stoppage is when Conn turned prophetic.
“When they called that timeout, I went over to Emily and said, ‘We’re going to end this game on an ace,’” Conn said. “She was like, ‘No, we’re not. No we’re not. Caitlyn don’t say that.’ Then she delivered.”
Phelps seemed embarrassed as Conn recalled the scene.
“You just have to stay in the game,” she said of her mindset. “I was like, ‘I got to get this over, and I can do it.’ I wasn’t thinking about an ace, just getting the serve over.”
When action resumed, Phelps’ offering flew over the net swiftly. It bounced off multiple arms, while never being corralled properly, before falling to the floor and setting the hosts’ bench and players on the floor into fits of joy.
“When that ace fell, I just got that adrenaline (rush) and we all started cheering,” Phelps said. “My friends hugged me, and I feel like I did the job I was supposed to do.”
The Vikings (1-0, 1-0) celebrated their first win against the Falcons since Oct. 11, 2016 — when the senior quartet were freshmen on the junior varsity. North White’s last sweep against Frontier was three years prior — Oct. 15, 2013.
“We never had any quit any time in the match,” North White head coach Teresa McIntire said. “We continued to just go one point at a time, focus on that one point at a time. That got us back into the game(s). We made things happen toward the end.”
North White’s final set marked the second time Monday the Vikings rallied to a win. They trailed by as many as seven (13-6) early, but closed within 16-14 on an ace from Conn. Trailing 19-16, a four-point swing put North White ahead on the strength of Lynzi Heimlich’s two kills and two errors by Frontier (1-2, 0-1).
The Falcons later knotted it at 21 on kills from Maison Bower and Alexis Johnson, then drew the score to 23-all before a service error gave the Vikings set and match point.
“Oh no, volleyball is a game of momentum,” said Frontier head coach Becky Segal in response to the end run giving North White momentum. “We’re a young team … so we’re still trying to go through it and figure out that mental part of the game, how to stay mentally tough while we’re out there. Getting that experience is big.”
The Vikings trailed 15-11 in the opening frame, then later 18-14. Heimlich put together consecutive kills, however, and it seemed to spark the hosts.
North White scored the set's final 11 points behind the serving of sophomore Kali Raderstorf, who added one ace to the pair of kills and three blocks Heimlich recorded.
“Lynzi’s a beast at the net,” Phelps said. “She’s a blocking machine, a hitting machine.”
Heimlich shone throughout the match. She was a consistent pest in the front row, altering Frontier’s attack from all over the court. Heimlich collected eight blocks and six kills from the time North White began its first-set end run, and finished with 13 blocks and eight kills.
In the final two sets, Raderstorf collected six kills and Kinsey Westerhouse snagged five, including back-to-back ones to end the second set. Marissa Benitez added three aces, two of which split Raderstorf kills during a 4-0 run early in the second. The Vikings led 8-4 at that point and held frame until a 3-0 Falcons run whittled the score to 15-13. Camy Clapper had a kill and an ace during Frontier’s push, which was quickly answered.
Kills from Westerhouse and Raderstorf, a Benitez ace and a Heimlich block propelled North White to a 19-13 lead. It grew to seven (22-15) via consecutive Heimlich blocks.
An ace from Taylor Walts helped the Falcons close within 22-17, but North White ended the penultimate frame on a 3-0 run.
“There are no guarantees. … But we know we can win,” Phelps said. “At first we were a little bit nervous about it, because Frontier has been good in the past. We just came out and played, and it paid off.”