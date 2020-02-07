The march continues.
North White claimed its fifth consecutive with a 53-25 victory against White County and Midwest Conference rival Frontier — four days after beating the Falcons 43-16 to complete an unblemished Midwest slate for the league championship.
The Vikings (16-8) held the Falcons (6-17) to three points in the first half — all in the first quarter.
“Well, I thought we came out with some good intensity,” North White head coach Bryan Heimlich. “They made some adjustments, and we anticipated that. We had some girls step up, because they were really trying to take away Abigale and Olivia.
“Defensively, we shut them down. That was a big key, as well.”
North White garnered most of its points in the post, as Lynzi Heimlich (14) and Tessa Robertson (11) combined to equal Frontier’s total output. However, Heimlich sank 2-of-3 3-pointers — the only two the Vikings sank. The team offset nine misses from 3-point range by hitting 17 free throws, with six from Hannah Cosgray and four from Taylor VanWinkle. Those points represented the final scoring numbers for each player.
“We’ve talked all year about how we’ve had girls step up all season,” coach Heimlich said. “Marissa Benitez hit a couple big shots, and Lynzi and Tessa stepped up.”
The Vikings got one point from everyone who stepped on the court, spreading the scoring among 10 players. Cosgray added a team-high five assists and four steals, while Marissa Benitez, Heimlich and Robertson each grabbed six rebounds. Heimlich (two), Benitez and Olivia Allen all garnered blocks.
Frontier ended the season with 11 straight losses after reaching program win No. 300 on Dec. 17.
Tri-County 55, South Newton 49
Improvement at the right time.
Myah Alberts scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Cavaliers past the Rebels as the Midwest Conference foes faced off Tuesday in the sectional’s opening game.
Alberts has scored in double digits a handful of times this season, but this represented her third straight game above 10 points shooting more than 40 percent from the field. She also added eight rebounds and four steals as Tri-County (6-14) won its second contest against the Rebels this season.
“Myah played really well,” Tri-County head coach MIssi Tyler said. “She’s played, or tried to play, a lot this season while being sick, among other things.
“I think she’s finally healthy, feeling 100 percent, and you can tell because of how she’s playing.”
The Cavaliers held South Newton to single digits in two of the four quarters — including just five in the fourth as they outscored the Rebels 15-5 to overcome a 44-40 deficit in the final eight minutes.
“I feel like we caused some turnovers and got some transition buckets,” Tyler said of the fourth-quarter flip. “Once we went back to man-to-man, we were able to limit Standish’s touches.”
South Newton scored 25 points between the second and third quarters, but the Cavaliers found a way to clamp down on Rebels standout Alexxys Standish. Tri-County’s Brynn Warren, who also sat most of the third quarter in foul trouble, provided an extra presence and help on defense.
Tri-County also found its footing late in part because Emma Michal scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half. Michal added four steals, as well. Tyler felt Michal “just knocked down some shots” in the latter 16 minutes
“Nothing fazed them,” the coach added of her team’s performance. “They just kept battling back, taking different shots and doing the little things.”
Warren contributed 10 points, two steals and two assists as the third in double figures for the Cavaliers, who have won three of their final four games. They faced sectional host Pioneer on Friday; results were unavailable as of press time.
“We’re going to try to play good defense and limit their touches,” Tyler said. “We know we can’t run with them, but if we can play good solid defense and give them just one shot opportunities, we can compete. It’s sectional time. Records don’t matter. Our play does.”