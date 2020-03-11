There is no official player of the year in the Midwest Conference.
If there was, however, North White’s Cale Robertson would be the overwhelming pick this season.
The Vikings senior guard - who broke 1,000 points and set the school’s new scoring record, respectively, this season - garnered 38 points in the conference’s voting system after helping lead North White to a second consecutive conference championship. The league’s second-highest vote-getter was teammate Hunter Pogue.
The Vikings placed four on the eight-man first team, with Bentley Biuschman and Trey Cobb also joining Robertson and Pogue.
“We were able to place Cale, Trey, Hunter, and Bentley on the all conference team,” head coach Matt Sipkema said. “That was a great accomplishment considering we made up half the team.”
Robertson averaged 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 40 percent from 3-point range (87 for 218) and sank more 3s than 2-point field goals (62 for 105).
Pogue averaged 131. points and 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He shot 40 percent from the field (89 for 220) and 83 percent (57 for 69) from the free-throw line. Buschman averaged 11.7 points, three assists and 2.3 steals. He shot 46 percent from the field (100 for 216). Cobb averaged 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 57 percent from the field (106 for 186).
Tri-County, the league’s co-champion alongside North White, placed three on the all-conference team. Jaedan Johnson was named to the first team. He finished third in the voting, one point behind Pogue for second place and one ahead of Buschman.
Johnson averaged a team-best 10.3 points and 2.1 steals.
“Jaedan was definitely deserving of making the first team,” head coach Mark Gretencord said. “Jaedan is a very quick and skilled point guard. He does a great job of getting to the rim and finishing among the taller players.”
Cavalier seniors Justin Cree and Zach Gretencord were named honorable mention. Cree averaged 9.7 points while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range (65 for 176) and setting a school record for 3-pointers made in a game (eight). Zach Gretencord averaged 5.4 points and a teampbest 2.4 assists, along with 1.9 steals.
“Justin Cree was a 3-point specialist who towards the end of the season was starting to get to the basket more. The improvement Justin made from last year to this year was incredible,” coach Gretencord said. “Zach was our mister everything. Zach can play any position on the floor whether it be offensively or defensively, and guarded our opponent’s best player most of the year regardless of position.”
Cameron Mickle was Frontier’s lone representative, making it onto the first team. He averaged 10.3 points and shot 32 percent (44 for 137) from 3-point range.
“I am very happy for Cameron. He stepped up big for us at a time when we needed someone to score for us,” head coach Joe Smith said. “He was a leader for us both on the court and in practice.”