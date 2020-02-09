ROYAL CENTER – Upsets are a part of state tournament basketball lore.
Another chapter was written Friday night at the Pioneer Sectional as underdog Caston knocked off Class A No. 13-ranked North White, 42-39.
Hannah Cosgray’s 3-pointer pulled the Vikings to within 42-39 with 37.5 seconds left. After a 10-second backcourt violation and turnover by Caston, North White set up for its chance at a tie.
Olivia Allen missed a 3, but the Comets missed the front end of a one-and-one. After both teams turned the ball over, the Vikings had a final chance for the tie with four seconds left.
But a late Comets’ steal sealed North White’s fate.
“We (went) away from the ball instead of coming to it and we throw it (away) there, too,” North White head coach Bryan Heimlich said of the final play. “You don’t want to look at just the last play, but it summarized the whole night. We struggled to make the correct look when we needed to.
The Vikings (16-9) entered the contest with a five-game win streak and had won four of the last five sectional championships, trailed almost wire-to-wire against the Comets (5-18).
“About midway through the third quarter I felt like we could win. The first time we played them we were down five at halftime and their experience and depth took us apart in the second half,” Caston head coach Don Helmick said. “I felt like we had a shot (Friday) and felt like if we could keep it close until the end, we might be able to pull something out.”
“There has been a lot of stuff on my plate and the girls have had to deal with a lot, but tonight we came out and played hard. This is a good victory for the girls regardless of what happens against Pioneer and will be memory that is special and will last a lifetime.”
North White defeated Caston, 50-29, on Nov. 15. The Comets, however, advanced to play host Pioneer for the sectional championship.
“Caston came ready to play. You look at the intensity of both teams in the first quarter and you probably could say that we overlooked them,” North White head coach Bryan Heimlich said. “I thought they came out with intensity and our girls didn’t in that first quarter. Caston was hustling after loose balls and we weren’t attacking offensively.”
North White didn’t practice Thursday because of the weather, but Heimlich and his staff warned the team the Comets were better than advertised, and that firs matchup meant nothing.
“You can tell girls as much as you want that the other team is better than when you played them, but sometimes that doesn’t click in until it’s too late,” the North White head coach added.
Caston’s Jordan Clingler and Emily Holt dominated. Clingler finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four steals. She was 11-of-13 from the field. Holt added 10 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and four steals.
“The Clingler girl made some big shots down low, but some of her chances came against our press where our weakside girl wasn’t playing her responsibility,” Heimlich said. “Sometimes when you get down girls start to gamble a little bit, and girls weren’t playing their responsibilities. Give (Caston) credit because they had a good game plan and executed it.”
The Comets sat back in a 3-2 zone and dared the Vikings to shoot from the outside. North White took 218 3-pointers during the regular season, so it had no problem spotting up. The issue was the Vikings were 0 for 13 through the first 16 minutes and just 2-of-19 for the game.
“We put a 3-2 point-drop defense because (Lynzi) Heimlich really concerned us inside and we tried to take her out of the game,” Helmick said. “We knew that looking at their stats they didn’t have a knock-down shooter, so we picked our poison and thought if we took away their inside game, we could pull off the upset.
“It helped that they didn’t shoot well, but a lot of it was our defense letting the girls shoot that we wanted to shoot.”
Heimlich felt his team was tentative on offense early.
“In the first quarter, we were passing up open looks and were content to pass the ball around the perimeter. We weren’t looking to attack and make two defenders play us,” Heimlich said. “When we picked up our intensity in the second quarter we started getting to the glass and getting some second chances, but by that point we had given them confidence.”
Allen paced North White with 12 points while Heimlich added nine and eight rebounds. Cosgray scored nine and Abigale Spry finished with seven.