North White failed to execute in the closing minutes of its first two games of the Twin Lakes Holiday Tournament.
In the seventh-place game against Logansport on Saturday, one could head coach Bryan Heimlich if he felt a sense of déjà vu. But unlike losses to Cathedral and Carroll, the Vikings found a way to pull out a 47-41 victory.
“It felt the same way the first two games felt,” Heimlich said. “The key was the third quarter when we subbed five new girls in and they gave us some good effort.
“That group gave us a lift and were more aggressive defensively. They really turned the tide and even though we were down early in the fourth quarter, they changed the momentum for us
Down 35-32 early in the fourth, North White (9-6) went on an 8-0 run to seize control.
“We were able to battle and fight. Playing the second game of the day and the third in 24 hours is always tough,” Heimlich said. “The fourth quarter was gut check time to see who was going to get to loose balls and make the plays necessary to win. We still missed some free throws, but we hit some big ones too.”
Abigale Spry paced North White with 14 points and Tessa Robertson added 10.
“Abigale Spry was key because we needed someone to step up and score in key spots,” Heimlich said. “In the third quarter we were letting them get it to the high post and we struggled to play our responsibilities defensively. I thought we did a better job of covering the shooters and not giving them second chances by rebounding.”
Logansport head coach Meranda Cooper admitted her fourth quarter technical foul was part of her squad’s undoing.
“This has been a pretty tough season and we haven’t been in a ton of high-pressure situations, so we didn’t handle that very well down the stretch, including me getting into it with the referees,” she said. “We just had trouble keeping the momentum and then found ourselves down pretty quickly.”
Carroll 36, North White 36
Carroll senior Kelsey Hammond hit a putback with no time remaining on the clock to beat North White in the consolation round Saturday afternoon.
Hammond grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds before playing hero with the controversial putback to give the Cougars a victory.
“It was a tough call. We probably got one that went our way, but we will take it,” Carroll head coach Brady Wiles said.
Heimlich didn’t want to make excuses for his team’s loss.
“I think it was late, but it doesn’t matter because they counted it. Again, it was an offensive rebound that gave them the opportunity and if we block out, they don’t get the opportunity to call it. It is what it is because there is no replay in high school basketball,” Heimlich said.
North White was just 4 for 11 from the free-throw line in the fourth and 6-of-14 for the game.
“We told the girls that you can’t blame anyone but ourselves. We had free throws down the stretch that we missed. If we knocked down a couple of free throws, then the game is over,” Heimlich said. “It comes down to leadership on the court and focus. Some of that is our youth, but at some point, we are over halfway through the season so we must stop using that as an excuse. We must learn from it and go from there.”
North White led 16-7 after one, but Carroll held the Vikings to just two second quarter points to get back into the game.
“There have a been a lot of games that we come out strong in the first quarter and then put it on cruise control,” Heimlich said. “Carroll outhustled us and that was a big part of them staying in the game because I bet half their points were off rebounds and second chance points. We can’t blame anyone but ourselves because we had opportunities to win the game, but just didn’t do it.”
Hammond had a game-high 19 points for Carroll while Hannah Cosgray had 12 points for North White. Olivia Allen, Spry, Lynzi Heimlich and Tessa Robertson each added six in the loss.