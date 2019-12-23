WOLCOTT — It wasn’t a smile.
More of a smirk.
Tri-County head coach Mark Gretencord listened as the statement was made: “I’m sure that’s not at all how it was planned” regarding Friday night’s first quarter against White County and Midwest Conference rival North White.
“It probably went as North White planned, but not as we planned,” was his response to the first eight minutes of a game the Vikings controleed from the tip and won, 73-38. “We just didn’t match their intensity, didn’t match the hustle, the desire to come out and play basketball that first quarter.”
North White led 7-0 a little more than one minute into the frame and scored 28 before the Cavaliers put points on the board. Free throws from Chase Stearns ended the scoring drought with 28.5 seconds left in the quarter, but a layup from Bentley Buschman gave the visitors a 30-2 advantage after the frame.
Tri-County went 0 for 8 with eight turnovers duirng the first eight minutes.
North White senior guard Cale Robertson, meanwhile, noted his team wanted to reverse a recent trend.
“We wanted to come out and really put it on them, only because we’ve had a lot of really slow starts this year and we didn’t want that (Friday),” he said. “We wanted to get out strong early.”
That they did. Buschman scored seven, Robertson and Nate Miller added six apiece as they each hit a pair of 3-pointers and Hunter Pogue netted five in the stanza. Layups from Trey Cobb (two) and Chase Connell rounded out the scoring.
“I told the guys in the locker room before the game, ‘If we’re considered a good team, and we want to be considered a good team, we’ve got to go out and take care of business when you’re supposed to take care of business,’” head coach Matt Sipkema said.
It was North White’s first win in the series since a 61-60 overtime sectional win March 1, 2016.
“We haven’t beaten them in (three) years, I don’t think, and it’s a great rivalry,” Sipkema said. “But tonight we had the better weapons. We went out and put the press on them and we forced a lot of turnovers. We got out and got running.”
Gretencord was pleased with the ‘fight back’ aspect of the final 24 minutes. The game score through those three frames was 43-36, and the Cavaliers scored 27 points through the second and third quarters.
“That’s what I’m proud of. That’s something we can take from the last three quarters against a good North White team,” he added. “We’re going to try and build upon that, see where that can take us.”
Justin Cree sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 to lead Tri-County. Stearns netted 10.
Buschman went 8 for 12 from 3-pont range and scored 22, while Cobb and Robertson each added 12 points. Miller (11) and Pogue (10) also broke doouble digits.
Cobb contributed five steals and five blocks, while Buschman garnered seven thefts and Pogue laid out five assists and five steals.
“We took a wait and see approach to practice all week, I’m not going to lie to you,” Sipkema said. “It was ‘How much (studying of) Tri-County, how much (studying of) Twin Lakes?’ We split it evenly, 50-50, but we were not overlooking these guys.”