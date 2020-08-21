MONON — Numbers give you options.
They set up rotations on the defensive line or in the backfield. They provide depth for injuries and allow for better drills in practice.
North White is dealing with a numbers issue again this season after graduating a large group from 2019’s 5-5 squad.
“Class A football is a lot different … because we are more of a year-to-year thing with talent,” North White head coach Kirk Quasebarth said. “We fight trying to get enough kids out not only to field a team but to be competitive. I’d say a lot of Class A schools face the numbers game, so we aren’t alone.
“Last year we played a bunch of seniors and now we are back to playing a lot of freshmen. We are back for a rebuilding time period again.”
That freshman group beat Pioneer and Winamac as eighth graders but Quasebarth added, “You have to groom that talent over a four-year period.” The rest of the junior-high level system is down in numbers, he added.
The Vikings’ numbers are down slightly, but North White has enough skill-position talent to build upon. Brayden Buschman, at wide receiver, and Parker Smith, at running back, are key assets. Quarterback is a tossup between senior Cade Garrett — a wideout in 2019 — sophomore Lukas Smith and freshman EJ Quasebarth. Coach Quasebarth plans on taking it week-by-week until he sees development.
“Right now, we are trying to put a group around the juniors and seniors I’ve got because we want to see them be successful,” the coach said.
Jeffery Stevens is the lone returnee on the line. Alongside him is classmate Colton DeVries, who saw time on the field in a few games. Behind them are a few juniors, and a lot of sophomores and freshmen who will be thrown into the mix.
“The kids that are going to play offensive line have really responded to Johnathan Sandberg coaching the line,” coach Quasebarth said. “They have really grown over the last three weeks and by the end of the year they will be a nice unit on the offensive line, but it might take some time.
“The (offensive) strength is the receiving core and running backs. Our skill position players have some talent.”
One area of focus this preseason was defense. Specifically tackling.
“We are going to have to learn to play better on defense. We struggled for the last few years playing defense and tackling, especially,” coach Quasebarth said of a team that allowed 30 points per game last season. “That has been tough for us and we’ve put some emphasis on that side of the football to get better tackling.”
It has helped.
“We have been putting a focus on our defensive schemes and fundamental tackling,” Buschman said. “We have a lot of young players this year, so I believe that the other captains and I need to be good mentors and put trust in them in order to be successful.”
Garrett has seen day-to-day improvement.
"We are young this year. I feel with each practice we are improving and our goals are to keep improving to have a winning record," Garrett said. "All we need is heart. As long as we all put in the effort good things will come."