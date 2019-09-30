MONON — It was important to get a score before the half.
North White quickly regained possession during Saturday’s continuation of a game against Caston, forcing a turnover on downs in the middle of their own territory. The Vikings then drove 75 yards in almost 5 minutes, finishing with an Anthony Ball to Brayden Buschman for a 25-yard score and a two-score lead with 38 seconds left in the first half.
North White went on to beat Caston, 34-16. The Vikings (2-3) didn’t allow a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. The Comets’ Sam Smith ran for two scores in the final five and a half minutes.
“I thought if we could get another touchdown early, with Caston having only 17 or 18 players, a lot of young kids, that we could really take control of the game,” North White head coach Kirk Quasebarth said. “We made a few changes to take a way a running game that was pretty successful on Friday night against us. We made some changes that helped stop their off-tackle run and made them go to the air, and they struggled with that passing game.”
Smith ran for 124 yards, but accrued less than 50 on Saturday.
“The delay helped us,” Buschman said. “We weren’t playing too good — weren’t hitting our blocks, had multiple things we were doing incorrectly. Coming back (Saturday), being able to think about it and scheme helped us to get better on both sides of the ball.”
Buschman also caught the next score from Ball, a 12-yard completion to the front corner of the end zone for a 20-0 lead.
Ball threw for a third score, a 22-yard strike to Justin Russell, and completed 13 passes for 200 yards. He also ran 16 times for 76 yards and a TD.
“I think it was mental — come out like it was any other game, not looking past them,” Ball said. “To be able to recoup, figure out their defense and see what we wanted to do on offense. … I told myself today was a new game, new score. Just do our stuff and be able to come out on top.”
Horton Field still bore the brunt of a heavy rainstorm that passed through just before gametime Friday, but Quasebarth noted the standing water subsided a little bit throughout the night and into Saturday’s 6 p.m. restart.
“A lot of standing water — I think that affected our play a little bit. Footing, and you know we like to throw the ball, and the weather played a role,” he added. “It was messy.”
North White finished with 279 yards, and held Caston to 174.