A Midwest Conference championship. Again.
The Monon Bell. Again.
Being in a class with the school’s all-time leading scorer, and watching him eclipse 1,000 points and set the school record in the same season.
Those were the reflections from North White’s Class of 2020 a day after they, and their team, fell 68-51 to Pioneer in the Caston Sectional semifinal Friday in Fulton. The Vikings (13-11) lost to the Panthers for the third time the past two seasons and fifth time in six matchups through the senior class’ playing career.
“We had one goal this season and that was a sectional title,” senior center Trey Cobb said during a group chat with the seniors. “Obviously we didn’t get that done, but it wasn’t a complete failure of a season. We still came out conference champs and had a lot of good times.”
His classmates concurred.
“It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but we played our hardest every game,” wing Nolan Princell said. “Playing with the same group of guys we grew up with has a different feel to it. I’m sure we’re all gonna miss playing together on the court.”
Added center Chase Connell, “Throughout high school in general, I’ve loved to see us four especially stay close. These past two years, especially, have made me appreciate these three. They’re like my brothers that I never got to have.”
Guard Cale Robertson is the one the group, and by extension the team, rallied around. Robertson’s 1,402 points is the new standard for future North White basketball players to reach for after he ended Friday’s contest with 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting.
He sank a 3-pointer — one of five in the game, and 273 for his career — with 6 minutes, 13 seconds left in the third quarter to thin Pioneer’s lead to 29-22, and a layup from Hunter Pogue sliced the margin to five points (29-24). The Panthers (17-8) came out of a timeout with a jumper in the paint from Gage Cripe, and followed with a Jacob Brown layup for a 33-24 lead.
Consecutive 3s from Nate Miller and Robertson again trimmed the margin to one possession (33-30), but Brown sank a 3 in response with 2:55 left in the frame. Forty seconds later, another Brown bomb pushed the advantage to nine points. The Panthers led 41-34 in the fourth, but North White had a couple final pushes left.
The Vikings pulled within 43-39 on a Miller 3, and a pair of Bentley Buschman free throws cut the lead to 45-41 with 5:47 remaining. Buschman later split a pair from the line for a 51-47 deficit, and then North White went cold.
Buschman’s first free throw went in at the 3:14 mark. The Vikings didn’t score again until Robertson hit two free throws with 1:01 on the clock. Between, Matt Sipkema’s team went 0 for 3 with two turnovers — and Robertson’s foul shots came only after he grabbed an offensive board of his own miss.
“We always talk about the fact that in elimination games, you have to play really well,” Vikings head coach Matt Sipkema said Sunday. “At times, I thought we played pretty solid. But at other times, we were unable to stop the bleeding.
“We were down 51-47 and get that steal and long rebound, and we’re just a layup away from being down by 2. From that aspect, I’m proud of the boys for how hard they played, how hard they fought.”
Meanwhile, Cripe continued to pour it on. He sank a 3, grabbed a rebound and sank four free throws as Pioneer stretched the lead from four (51-47) to 13 (60-47). Cripe scored 17, with 15 coming in the final eight minutes.
Brown added 21, hitting five 3s in the process. Ezra Lewellen added 13.
“Credit to Brown for really stepping up and hitting big shots all night,” Robertson said. “Also credit to Pioneer for playing very good defense all night.”
Sipekma echoed his start guard.
“The Brown boy — we always talk about the kid who is going to score big when you get to the playoffs,” the coach said. “He finished with (21) points, hit five 3s and hit some big shots.
“Those back-to-back 3s to bump the lead back up — you have to give him and Pioneer a lot of credit.”
The senior class combined for 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a block in their final appearance. Robertson grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists. Cobb had the block and five rebounds, and Princell had an assist.
“The wins were big, the conference championship — you can’t take that away from us,” Sipkema said. “I really can’t thank the four seniors enough for what they’ve given to the program for four years.”
Cobb chose to concentrate on the group’s achievements. North White’s record with the quartet as the core — and Sipkema at the helm — was 22-25, its best two-year mark since the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons (30-19). The Vikings won consecutive league titles, with an aggregate record of 9-1 in those games.
“Though we didn’t win any sectional titles we still went from having four wins our first two years to finishing over .500 our senior year,” he said. “We can walk away from basketball knowing that we sent the program in the right direction and we expect big things from our underclassmen in the coming years.”