It’s become an annual tradition.
The boys soccer season begins, and North White faces off against Lafayette Jefferson. The programs have played five times in five seasons, and four of those matches have opened the season.
Historically, the Bronchos have gotten the better of the Vikings — until Tuesday. North White earned a 3-2 win in its home opener and on Senior Day, scoring twice in the first half and holding on.
“Absolutely,” North White coach Jeremy Boszor said of feeling relief at the final whistle. “We know we’re in for a fight every time that we go. We never truly celebrate until that final whistle goes off. It was nice to know we started off the season with a win.”
Juniors Kevin Garcia and Auner Ramirez each scored in the first half as the Vikings (1-0) took a two-goal lead at the break.
“The mentality of our team is just to remain calm regardless,” Boszor said. “We get excited when we score, but we know that’s not the end of it. We have to maintain our composure throughout. Over the years, they’ve seen it in me, that’s just my demeanor.
“I think they understand that, so there was no, ‘We need to calm down.’ At halftime it was, ‘We have them, but we have to keep pushing hard.’”
Senior goalkeeper Diego Maravilla made 14 saves in the contest. After the Bronchos tallied to pull within 2-1, sophomore Ethan Sparks added the game-clincher.
Pedro Gomez and Juan Mata were given yellow cards. Ramirez added an assist to his day.
“We have a lot of players, but some of them are still trying to get in their 10 practices before they can play,” Boszor said. “I thought they came together when they needed to.”
Benton Central 2, Twin Lakes 1
Angel Aguilar scored in the Indians’ opener, but Twin Lakes couldn’t get any more of its 17 shots on goal to get past the Bison keeper.
Aidan Totten made 10 saves for the Indians (0-1, 0-1 Hoosier Conference).
Girls soccer
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0
It was a moment that could have turned momentum.
Ella McNulty stepped to the penalty spot and prepared to take a penalty kick. The Indians’ junior lined up against Biuson goalie Tiffany Ansil, approached and let fire.
McNulty’s shot hit the left post, ringing off it with a clang back toward her. Ansil, however, beat McNulty to the rebound and smothered it as the rest of the field ran to catch up to the action in the 27th minute.
“We should have charged the ball (immediately), and I think we should have charged the ball more all day,” senior Natalie Rodriguez said. “We’re going to work on that at practice — it’s something coach always reminds us of.”
That penalty and an early second-half Annette Aragon shot that hit the post represented the Indians’ best efforts at scoring during the home, Hoosier Conference and season-opener for Twin Lakes (0-1, 0-1).
“We hit the post a couple times,” head coach Roger DeLosh said. “We’ll get them in. Sometimes that happens.”
Ancil made six saves for Benton Central (1-0, 1-0). Counterpart Courtney Burns made nine, but saw shots from Amsley Harrell (12th minute) and Tressa Senesac (16th minute) get by in the first half, and a 65th-minute tally by Adrien Senesac closed the scorebook.
Twin Lakes took three corner kicks and committed 14 fouls.
“We need to work on spreading out, not all bunching up. We definitely saw improvement from the scrimmage,” Rodriguez said. “One of the things we have to do is communicate more. I’d rather hear a whole bunch of yelling than complete silence.”
Boys tennis
Harrison 5, Twin Lakes 0
The feng shui was thrown off. Also, Harrison is very good.
So summarized the thoughts of Twin Lakes head coach Jennifer Ousley after the Indians home, Hoosier Conference and season-opener Tuesday.
Senior Carson Gutwein missed the match because he didn’t have 10 practices in. It led to Clayton Bridwell teaming with Ty Gillum at No. 1 doubles. That pair fell 6-2, 7-6 (1).
Twin Lakes’ other doubles team, Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard, lost 6-2, 6-2.
“They’re a good team, but we’re keeping things in perspective,” Ousley said. “They are one-sport athletes, a lot of them, and they play a lot of tennis year-round. We have a lot of three-sport athletes.
“We also want to play better competition to make ourselves better. This was a great match, because it’s something to strive for.”
In the singles matches, freshman Jamison Ousley was the only player to take games off Harrison. Ousley lost, 6-0, 6-2.
Reece Arthur fell, 6-0, 6-0, and Ryan Nickerson fell by the same score.
“It was Ryan’s first match at No. 1, and he knows things will be tough this season at times,” Ousley said. “I loved his attitude when he walked off the court. He said, ‘You know, I had a lot of deuce games there, and that’s good.’”