Give us a challenge as we head into the postseason, North White boys soccer head coach Jeremy Boszor felt. So a night after being given a semifinal berth against Lafayette Central Catholic, the Vikings collected just their second loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat at Victory Christian Academy on Monday in Valparaiso. The Lions scored in the second half to pull out the win.
Senior Axcel Maravilla scored North White’s lone goal on a penalty kick, according to Boszor. Diego Maravilla made 15 saves for the Vikings (9-2-2), who are at West Lafayette on Thursday.
Two days prior to the loss, Axcel Maravilla led his team down the front straightaway at Horton Field, holding up high a small trophy given to the champion of the annual Winamac tournament.
North White won its fourth consecutive tournament title by an aggregate 14-1 score. It beat Winamac, 9-1, and bested Washington Township, 5-0.
“It means a lot for us, and the whole school, I think,” Diego Maravilla said Saturday. “Fourth year in a row — not too easy to do, and we’ve worked hard every day to get better.”
Diego made seven saves Saturday. Axcel accounted for two goals and three assists, while Iverson Rodas scored a hat trick against Winamac. Auner Ramirez added two goals against Washington Township and Jesus Mata collected two assists.
“We work as a family, we work together. We love each other,” Axcel said. “It’s very exciting because we’ve worked hard during the season. Winning this championship means a lot.”
North White hadn’t lost since Aug. 26, a streak of 12 matches.
“We’ve worked really hard to get where we are at. We’ve had a ton of freshmen step up, helping Diego in goal,” Boszor said. “He’s not getting as many saves this year because the defense is preventing the ball from getting back there.”
Boys, girls soccer sectionals set
The pairings for the 26th annual IHSAA boys and girls soccer state tournaments were drawn and announced Sunday, with 301 boys teams and 272 girls teams set for competition next week. Both tournaments mirror each other, beginning with 16 sectionals in each of three classes running Oct. 7-12.
In Class 2A, Twin Lakes’ boys will face Benton Central in the opening match of the quarterfinal round of the West Lafayette Sectional. The winner faces the victor of West Lafayette-Boone Central. Rensselaer Central faces Hanover Central in a semifinal contest.
The Indians’ girls face Benton Central in a semifinal of the Hanover Central Sectional. The winner advances to the sectional championship match. Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell and West Lafayette are also in the sectional.
In Class A, North White’s girls drew a berth into the semifinal round against either Lafayette Central Catholic or Rossville in the Western Boone Sectional. Faith Christian and Western Boone are also in the sectional bracket.
At the Rossville Sectional on the boys’ side, North White faces Lafayette Central Catholic in a semifinal. Carroll, Delphi, Faith Christian and Rossville are also in the sectional bracket.
All dates and times during the week are to be determined as of Monday afternoon.
Girls soccer
North Miami-North White contest
North White’s girls team played at North Miami on Saturday. No result or information was reported.
Girls Golf
D’Andrea, Pell end careers at Lafayette Jefferson Regional
Twin Lakes seniors Danielle D’Andrea and Hadley Pell participated in the Lafayette Jefferson Regional at Battle Ground Golf Course in Battle Ground.
D’Andrea carded a 94, with a 46-48 split. Pell shot a 99, with a 49-50 split.
“Danielle and I are so grateful to have spent each of our high school golf seasons at regionals, and even more grateful to have made it there for our senior year,” Pell said. “We both knew that no matter what the outcome was, we were going to be proud of each other. The day was rough, but that mindset remained the whole day.”
Added head coach Lacey Biczo, “I was really impressed with their battling. Hadley had a rough hole and followed it up with a birdie. Danielle struggled on a hole and then sunk a 20-plus- foot putt to save.
“The ability to bounce back like that is something that took time. The maturity they have displayed this year on the golf course has been fun to watch.”
Pell drained her birdie on the par-3 No. 8 as one of a handful of highlights for the pair; D’Andrea also had a birdie on her scorecard. The pair is two of four seniors who graduate.
“We couldn’t have gotten anywhere without the support of (coaches) Lacey (Biczo) and Shannon (Gardiner),” Pell said. “They believed in us from the start, and that’s when we began to believe in ourselves. We all came from little to no knowledge of golf, and we finished the year knowing more about golf than we even imagined.
“The most important aspect about golf that we learned this year is how to control our state of mind when things aren’t going well. That’s what kept our season so steady.”
Cross-Country
Twin Lakes finishes middle of pack at Culver Academies Invitational
The Indians girls placed 11th and the boys placed 18th in the small-school races during the Culver Academies Invitational on Saturday in Culver.
Kaylan Howard led the way for the girls, finishing 40th in 22 minutes, 52.6 seconds. Twin Lakes scored 313 points and had a top-5 pack time of 1:43. Kira Jansen (23:48.2), Tess Lilly (23:51.7) and Maddie Scott (24.00.3) all placed in the top 70 at 63rd, 66th, and 68th. Ariel Davis placed 88th in 24:34.5.
The boys scored 404 points, 14 behind Kouts. Justin Scott placed in the top 40, clocking 19:07.1 to place 38th. John Peters (65, 20:07) and Allen Miller (97, 21:09) were both in the top 100, while Bruce Ramirez was 110th (21:32.9). Michael Newman was 132nd (22:17) as the fifth runner in.
Football
Heritage 35, Tri-County 6
The Patriots scored 14 points apiece in the first and third quarters Saturday in Monroeville. No other information was reported for the Cavaliers (1-5).
Volleyball
Twin Lakes 3, West Central 1
The streak is over. The Indians (4-15) shook off a third-set loss to earn a 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18 victory in Francesville. The victory snapped a 12-match, nearly one-month losing skid for Twin Lakes.
Statistics weren’t available as of press time.
North White 3, Rensselaer Central 0
The Vikings won, 25-14, 27-25, 25-14, on Monday in Rensselaer. Lynzi Heimlich accrued 19 kills, three blocks, two aces and 13 assists. Kinsey Westerhouse added nine kills, and Emily Phelps contributed five aces and 11 digs. Caitlyn Conn added 17 digs for North White (9-7).
Frontier drops three of four matches over three-day span
The Falcons (7-15) fell 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 against West Lafayette on Monday, colleting their third loss in four matches dating back to Saturday and including the Clinton Central Invitational. Complete statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Basketball
Registration for Twin Lakes’ elementary boys hops program soon
The Twin Lakes Little Indians elementary boys basketball league is in the final stages of registration for the 2019-2020 season. Registration costs $30 and is due by Oct. 11. Any second through fifth grade boy in the Twin Lakes School Corporation is eligible to participate. Enrollment forms were sent home through the elementary schools, but extra forms are at each Twin Lakes elementary school.
Practices begin the week of Nov. 18. Games are played Saturday mornings beginning Dec. 14. Some volunteer coaches are still needed for both the second-third grade and fourth-fifth grade leagues. Coaching applications are found on the back of the registration forms. Questions should be addressed to Jim Conrad at Roosevelt Middle School by calling (574) 583-5552.