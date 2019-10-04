Hard was fine — because now the real work begins.
North White traveled to West Lafayette for its final regular-season game Thursday, and the Vikings fell, 6-4, to the Red Devils in a high-scoring affair. Senior Axcel Maravilla scored three goals to bring his total to 28, which broke the school record for goals in a season.
Classmate Iverson Rodas also scored, and Diego Maravilla made 11 saves. North White dropped its final two regular-season contests, but to teams with a combined 25-4-3 record.
The Vikings (11-3-2) faceå Lafayette Central Catholic at 5:30 p.m. in Rossville in a Rossville Sectional semifinal.
Twin Lakes 2, Frankfort 0
Gabe Zarse and Luis Quintanilla scored a goal apiece and the Indians put a goal in during each half to beat the Hot Dogs on Thursday in Frankfort. Twin Lakes (8-7-2) saw Cyrus Allen make 10 saves in its final regular-season game.
The Indians rebounds from a 4-1 loss against McCutcheon on Tuesday in Monticello. Anthony Aguilar scored on a second-half penalty kick
Girls Soccer
Rochester 1, Twin Lakes 0
A second-half penalty kick gave the visiting Zebras the win Thursday. No other information was reported for Twin Lakes (1-10-1).
Culver 4, North White 1
No information was reported for the Vikings’ road loss Thursday.
Volleyball
North White cruises to pair of wins
The Vikings went 2-0 on a homestand, closing it with a 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 win against Faith Christian on Thursday in Monon.
Lynzi Heimlich recorded 16 of the team’s 45 kills, while Kinsey Westerhouse had nine and seven players had multiple kills. Emily Phelps spiked five of North White’s 11 aces, and Heimlich added 12 blocks, 11 assists and 10 digs for a quadruple double.
On Tuesday, the Vikings (11-7) accrued 40 kills and 11 aces in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-10 Midwest Conference victory against West Central.
Heimlich, with 13, and Westerhouse, with 10, both reached double digits in kills and collected 57.5 percent of the team's spikes.
Marissa Benitez (four), Caitlyn Conn (three), Phelps (two) and Abigaile Spry (two) put together all the aces. Heimlich added five blocks and 13 assists; Benitez added 13 assists.
Pioneer 3, Frontier 0
The Falcons (7-16) were swept, 25-12, 25-9, 25-18, on the road Thursday in Royal Center. No other information was provided.
Twin Lakes 3, Delphi 1
After dropping 12 consecutive matches, Stephanie Thompson's volleyball team won on consecutive days for the first time this season, topping Delphi, 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 on Tuesday night in Delphi.
It served as the Indians' second consecutive road victory, a first for the program this year. Twin Lakes (5-15) also won consecutive games in August — with five days between a home win against Lewis Cass and a road win at Rossville.
“I think it shows this team doesn’t give up,” head coach Stephanie Thompson said. “We are without (outside hitter Sadie) Gritten due to an injury and they are pushing through for her. Everyone is stepping up and doing their part.
“These two wins are really good for them going into the (Hoosier) conference tournament (today).”
Grace Fry (eight) and Jadyn Winter (seven) combined for 15 of the team's 33 kills, while Kadence Clay added six and eight plays had multiple kills. Emma Novaski and Alaina Wolfe added two aces apiece, while Winter garnered one.
Clay accrued four solo blocks, and Reagan Francoviak contributed three. Winter added a pair of block assists. Setter Ayanna Thompson picked up 28 assists, and has 1,167 for her career.