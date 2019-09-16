Seventeen more goals powered North White's boys soccer team to a weekend sweep and brought the unbeaten streak to seven matches. The Vikings (6-1-2) beat Faith Christian, 6-1, in Lafayette on Friday and then walloped Rossville, 11-0, on Saturday.
Iverson Rodas collected a hat trick Saturday, while Axcel Maravilla garnered one Friday. Maravilla accounted for five goals and six assists in the 24-hour period. Rodas also had an assist Saturday.
Kevin Garcia accrued four goals and an assist over the weekend, while Andie Menjivar scored twice and Pedro Gomez added two goals and an assist. Auner Ramirez accumulated two goals.
Goalkeeper Diego Maravilla made nine saves across two games, with a penalty-kick save in each contest.
Twin Lakes drops final two tournament matches
The Indians reached the Hoosier Conference semifinals with a win Thursday, but couldn't claim another victory in two matches Saturday in Lafayette to close the tournament out. Twin Lakes (4-6-1, 2-3) fell to Lafayette Central Catholic, 3-2, in the semifinal, then dropped a 2-0 decision to West Lafayette in the third-place contest.
“The boys came out a little short today,” head coach Joe Vought said on Twitter. “Tough day but plenty of season left.”
Angel Aguilar and Gabe Zarse scored against the Knights; Aguilar added an assist. Cyrus Allen made 17 saves against the Red Devils.
Cross Country
Frontier places second at Super Six meet
The Falcons placed second in both the three-team boy's and girl's races at Benton Central on Saturday in Oxford. Frontier's boys scored 30 points and finished one point behind the Bison, reminiscent of the team's close finish at the North White Invitational (two points) earlier this season.
The Falcons placed 2-4-5-6 in their top four runners, which gave them 17 points and a two-point lead through the top-4 runners. Benton Central's Owen Kottkamp placed 10th in 19 minutes, 37.47 seconds as the fifth runner, while Frontier's Arthur Zarse was a half-second behind a North Newton runner (19:48.41) and placed 13th to flip the score in the hosts' favor.
Branden Simmons was runner-up in 18:23.84, seix second behind Kale Kottkamp. Thomas Tullius (18:46,5), Coby Ingersoll (19:09.12) and Chase Harner (19:16.59) had a 30-second pack time. Harner beat Benton Central's Ivan Daily by 0.25 seconds.
Frontier's Nathan Fleury placed 15th in 20:05.25 as the sixth runner.
The girls team placed second to the hosts, but barely broke through the Bison contigent. Benton Central placed its six top runners in the top seven, including all top five spots. Falcons junior Courtney Gutwein placed sixth in 23:18.15 to break up the group, and Emma Blissett placed eighth in 23:40.84. Campbell Pekny placed 12th overall (25:13.12), but 10th for team scoring purposes. Alea Reagan and Emi Frier were 17th and 18th, respectively, and 12-13 in team scoring, in 25:13.23 and 25:17.15.
Twin Lakes girls fourth at Maconaquah Invite
Kaylan Howard placed 15th (21:45.4) to lead Twin Lakes' girls to a fourth-place finish (112 points) at the Maconaquah Invitational on Saturday in Bunker Hill. The Indians' top-5 runners placed in the top-31, within 16 places and a 2 minute, 36 second pack time, and were four points behidn Delta for third place.
Kira Jansen placed 20th (22:20), with Tess Lilly in 21st and five seconds behind her. Maddie Scott (22:41) was 25th and Gabi Lane (23:09) was 31st.
The boys were 12th with 270 points, seven ahead of Maconaquah. Justin Scott placed 25th (18:32.6) and John Peters was 32nd (18:53.7) for the Indians. The pack time for Allen Miller, Michael Newman and Bruce Ramirez — Twin Lakes' 3-4-5 runners — was 17 seconds. Their placements ranged from 68 to 81.
Girls Golf
Tri-County second at Midwest Conference meet
The Cavaliers carded a 421 to place second to North Newton in this season's annual Midwest Conference meet Saturday at Hazelden Golf Course. The Spartans shot a 375, led by medalist Mackenzie Dresbaugh's 72.
Tri-County was led by Bailee LaCosse's 95. Ashley Siegfried carded a 97. LaCosse was named all-conference.
Volleyball
Twin Lakes drops four matches at Harrison Invitational
The Indians went 0-4 Saturday in Lafayette at the Harrison Invitational, but were without outside hitter Sadie Gritten because of injury and middle blocker Kadence Clay because of a band performance. Twin Lakes (3-10) lost in three sets to Rochester and Pioneer.
For the tournament, Ayanna Thompson collected 16 kills, three aces, 41 assists and 30 digs. Abbi Burns picked up 48 digs, adding four aces. Grace Fry (12 kills) and Maddie Putman (seven kills) aided the offense, while Emma Novaski contributed 19 digs and six aces.