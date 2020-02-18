MONON — The chef began to cook at the right time.
Caught in what became an intriguing struggle against Winamac, senior guard Cale Robertson scored eight points in 53 seconds to lead North White to a 63-59 victory against the Warriors on Monday.
The Vikings (10-9) trailed 55-52 after Brayden Buschman split a pair of free throws with 2 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game. Winamac (7-13) turned the ball over 18 seconds later, setting the hosts up to pull closer, and perhaps tie the game.
North White held the ball, then ran through a set. As part of the play, Bentley Buschman dribbled toward the 3-point line from the right wing. At the right moment, he whipped the ball into the corner in front of the Vikings bench, where Robertson waited, hands posed.
Robertson went catch-and-release with the shot, draining it from the corner for a 55-55 tie with 2:05 left.
The Warriors missed the front end of a 1-and-1 attempt, and Robertson was fouled for his own 1-and-1 chance. He sank both free throws to break the tie with 1:50 on the clock. After Winamac again missed the front end of a 1-and-1, North White held possession to run time off the clock.
Eventually, Robertson found himself alone on the wing — roughly three feet from his coach, Matt Sipkema. Hunter Pogue dribbled in toward the lane, then kicked the ball to Robertson. The shot, from between 23-24 feet from the hoop, went up.
Swish.
“No, I had no idea how deep it was,” Robertson said. “I just shot … just shot it. I was open, and I heard coach say ‘Shoot it.’ So I shot it.”
Added Sipkema, “Even before he caught the ball, I’m like ‘You’re shooting it when you get it. You’re shooting it.’
“He’s a senior, he’s a captain, we have two home games left. What’s the worst that happens? A kid who gives me four years misses a shot? It’s his game. He’s going to bring it home for us or not, and tonight he did.”
Robertson went for 27 points, hitting 5 of 11 3-pointers along the way.
“He got on fire, and I have nothing but trust in Cale,” said Bentley Buschman, who scored 10 and was the only other Viking in double figures. “I knew he was going to hit big shots during the game.”
Pogue added a three-point play with 24.5 seconds remaining for a 63-55 advantage and North White hung on despite Winamac’s Will Larkin scoring 34 points. He scored 21 in the second half, including 15 in the fourth.
Larkin hit four foul shots in a brief nine seconds near the end of the fourth to pull the Warriors within 63-59, but the visitors got no closer.
“You have to give Larkin credit. He finished with 34, and I don’t think our defense was bad on him. And he missed (two) free throws — he could have had 40.”
Robertson joked “We’re really good at slow starts, if you hadn’t noticed,” but the home team led 19-13 after one quarter and the score was 21-all with a little more than four minutes left in the half.
Winamac pulled ahead 31-23 a minute into the third quarter and led 37-29 with three and a half minutes left in the third.
“We probably had seven or eight unforced turnovers in the second quarter. And we just needed to slow down,” Sipekma said. “We missed so many layups. And I thought we missed a few layups that weren’t really contested that we should have made.
“We make a mistake — a missed shot, a turnover — and let it linger with us. You have to let it go, to get it back the next time.”
Threes by Robertson started and ended a 13-2 run that gave North White a 42-39 lead with 30 seconds left in the third. Winamac clambered back to tie the game at 49, then at 51. The Warriors pushed ahead 55-51 as Larkin scored six points before Brayden Buschman’s split from the line set the home team’s final run in motion.
“We were down, we brought the intensity and good things happened,” Bentley Buschman said. “We knew Winamac was a great opponent. Coach got us ready for it, and we did the best we could. In the end, we had more points on the board.”
Robertson grabbed six rebounds, two blocks and two steals, while Trey Cobb, Chase Connell and Nolan Princell combined for three blocks and eight rebounds.
Pogue (five) and Bentley Buschman (three) combined for eight assists.
“Nolan Princell and Chase Connell came in for a few minutes and played big, played hard,” Sipkema said. “Bentley, the way he saw the court side-to-side. We needed that.”
North White snapped a three-game skid, and four of their last five.
“We’ve struggled with sickness, struggled with injury,” Sipkema said. “We’d lost three of our last four. This win was so important to the team tonight.”