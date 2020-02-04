MONON — The shot was what they wanted.
Cale Robertson is the one they wanted taking it.
North White’s senior forward and close to all-time leading scorer rose up in the left corner for the potential game-winning 3-pointer on Friday. He squared his shoulders after turning around from the baseline screen and began to shoot.
The one problem was Carroll freshman forward Jake Skinner.
Skinner tracked with Robertson the length of the play, which began with an inbounds pass under the Carroll basket and the Cougars ahead by two points. As Robertson rose to shot, Skinner met the ball with hjis right arm and smacked it. Caroll recovered the block at the buzzer to cement the visitors’ 48-46 victory.
“There is only so much you can do in four seconds,” North White head coach Matt Sipkemna said. “ You don’t really having many options. They did a good job with the guy in the backcourt shading that side (of the court).”
The Cougars (9-6) took their final lead when Ethan Duff came off a screen and lined up a left-elbow side jumper neat the top of the free-throw line with the clock running under six seconds as the ball went through. Duff was at the left baseline as Aaron Atkiaaon dribbled, then curled around Owen Duff’s screen and was pitched the ball by Atkisson. Two dribbles created space, and then he shot, nearly unencumbered.
Duff’ shot closed a 12-point fourth quarter in which Carroll trailed 41-36 and held the home team to just five points in the frame — and scoreless in the opening six minutes of the stanza.
“We had two 3-pointers in that corner to start the fourth. Both of them were down and out. That puts us up eight, and would have been huge,” Sipkema said.
The Vikings (9-8) were without sophomore point guard Hunter Pogue. Sipkema was reluctant to say Pogue’s absence was harmful.
“I say that because we knew all week we wouldn’t have him, and boys stepped up,” Sipkema said. “Hunter was phenomenal at practice. If I had any concern, it was maybe the ball-handling. But we only had three turnovers at halftime, and (11) for the game.
“I was happy with our execution. First half, second half. Couple costly turnovers — that might have been on me.”
North White rallied from down 6-0 and closed within 15-12 by the end of the opening frame. A Bentley Buschman layup brought them within 18-17, and Nate Miller sank consecutive 3-pointers for a 23-20 advantage. The Vikings held their lead until the fourth opened.
Miller, with 16, and Robertson, with 14, scored 65 percent of the points. They sank 5-of-10 3s. Trey Cobb added nine points, 11 rebounds and a block. Bentley Buschman contributed seven assists and two steals.
“We just played so hard, so smart and got back to playing our roles,” Sipkema said. “It was just a fun game to watch, and I can’t say how proud I am of the boys.”
The Vikings followed Friday’s game with another loss, 58-43, to Rochester on Saturday. A pair of single-digit quarters and 50 percent shooting from the Zebras was North White’s undoing on Saturday.
Bentley Buschman accumulated 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Robertson added 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. Cobb compiled eight points, seven rebounds and a block.