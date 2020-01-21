MONON — All it took was a couple minutes.
Well, technically, one minute and change here, and 40 seconds there — and another 50 seconds or so somewhere else.
White County and Midwest Conference rivals North White and Frontier were locked somewhat tightly early on. Then the Vikings made a push, and another, and later another all in the opening half and created enough space to ride out a 74-51 victory Friday.
“I told the boys in the locker room it, like (I did) with South Newton, I want to be battle-tested,” North White head coach Matt Sipkema said. “I want to be in a ballgame. Everybody’s going to run at any point in the game.”
Cale Robertson’s 3-pointer gave the hosts a 12-7 lead with 4 minutes, 28 seconds left in the opening quarter. Eighteen seconds later a Trey Cobb putback added two more, and a Bentley Buschman putback a minute after that gave North White (8-5, 3-0) a 16-7 lead.
Another Cobb jumper and a pair of Buschman foul shots brought the lead back to nine (20-11) a little later, then Nate Miller went on his own 5-0 run for a 27-14 advantage with 6:20 left in the opening half.
It grew to 35-17 less than three minutes later, and was 44-22 at the half.
“It didn’t feel like a 22-point game, it really didn’t,” Frontier head coach Joe Smith. “It felt like we were right in the game.”
The Falcons (1-12, 1-1) clambered back slightly, with a 7-0 run early in the third (46-29) off two Luke Blissett baskets and a 3 from Cameron Mickle. It was cut to 14 at 48-34 on another Mickle 3, and to 12 (51-39) when Blissett converted a three-point play with 3:21 left in the frame. That closed a 17-7 Falcons push.
“We maybe ran out of gas a little bit,” Smith said. “I can’t be any prouder of our kids. I told them, ‘You can look at the scoreboard and feel bad, or you can look at your effort and how we played against a very good team.’”
Noted Sipkema: “You look at the start of that third quarter (and) we had a couple missed 3s, a couple missed layups. It wasn’t that we did anything wrong, it’s just that we didn’t score and they did for a little bit.”
Mickle (20) and Blissett combined for 34 points, while Ethan Dwiggins added nine.
“Frontier is playing so hard right now, and Blissett played tough inside,” Sipkema said. “But our boys played hard, played fast and we got the job done.”
Buschman scored 17 and Cobb added 16 as five players netted double digits. Miller and Robertson each scored 13, and Hunter Pogue added 10. Buschman snagged four steals, while Robertson garnered three and the Vikings accumulated 13. North White dished out 19 assists, with five from Brayden Buschman, four from Pogue and three from Bentley Buschman.
“We played pretty good together tonight as a team, really moved the ball around and got 74 points,” Cobb said. “It was pretty good.”