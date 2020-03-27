Cale Robertson earned one final honor before March closed out.
The North White senior shooting guard was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association All-State team on Thursday. The IBCA team was broken down into multiple categories at the senior class and junior class level — Supreme 15, Large School First Team, Small School First Team, and Honorable Mention.
Robertson was named honorable mention at the Small School, Senior level — he is the only White County athlete named to any of the teams. Robertson averaged 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 40 percent (87 for 218) from 3-point range.
“I think it’s a great honor, a great accomplishment. It’s just another one of the many things he’s being recognized for that he truly deserves.”
His senior year included career bests in points (442), field goals made (149), field goals taken (323), field goal percentage (46 %), 3-pointers made and taken, 2-pointers made (62), total rebounds (117), and blocks (seven), among others. Robertson also scorer a career-high 37 points in a loss to South Decatur in December.
He also broke North White’s career scoring record, which sits at 1,402 points.
“I was mainly just a shooter my first couple years of high school. Even most of my junior year, I stood out there (beyond the arc) and shot,” Robertson said earlier this year about his development and growth. “This year, I drove a little bit more … got to the basket a little bit more. I also thought I improved defensively as the year went on.
“More confidence … I’m a lot bigger now — stronger and faster. Those are the biggest things that stick out if you watch film from freshman year.”