Tean Reames had a specific path. He stuck to it.
Reames wanted to major in electrical engineering while playing college football. There were “quite a few” schools that were interested in the linebacker, and a few he was interested in. Even one school that “came really hard to get me,” he said Sunday.
In the end, Greenville University was the fit.
“I decided that I wanted to go (to Greenville) early on, but then another school came really hard to get me,” Reames said a day before signing a ‘non-binding standardized celebratory form’ Monday to attend the Division III school.
“I thought I might like that school better, but then I changed my mind at the end because Greenville is a better fit for me.”
Reames played three years of football for North White, leading the Vikings in total tackles two consecutive seasons. He collected 59 to co-lead with Jak Lewis in 2018, and garnered 74 as a senior. Reames earned 10 tackles for loss through his junior and senior year, with nine coming in 2019. He added 2.5 sacks over two seasons.
The team improved its record from 1-9 to 5-5.
“It’s a lifelong dream,” he said of playing college football. “I’m excited for it. It’s going to be pretty hard, but it should be fun.”
Like Reames’ high school team, Greenville flipped its mark the past two seasons. The Cougars were 3-7 in 2018, and 8-3 in 2019 under seventh-year head coach Robbie Schomaker.
Reames wanted to play college football since he got into the sport, but didn’t think seriously about it until his junior season. As the season went on he thought, “I guess I might be better than what I think am.” Greenville reached out to him in recruitment, which only added to his belief.
“They’re super-nice and more about (being a) family than almost anything else,” Reames said of the coaching staff.