A panel of four county coaches and Herald Journal sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for players to be selected to the All-White County teams. Coaches nominated athletes, and votes were tallied afterward. Every player receiving at least one vote was placed on the first or second team, and the rest were named honorable mention.
A tie for the final first-team spot led to six players being selected. Twin Lakes and North White split the selections. The Vikings placed four selections among the first and second teams, while Twin Lakes placed three, Tri-County had two and one represented Frontier.
The following is the 2019-20 All-White County boys basketball team, in alphabetical order.
First Team
Bentley Buschman, Soph., W, NW (11.7 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.3 steals, 46% FG)
What they said: “He’s just an unbelievable competitor. His desire to win, his desire to do whatever it takes is always 100 percent. He gives 100 percent effort, goes 100 miles an hour in practice as well as games. Doesn’t like to lose at anything. And he can defend any position — I think he’d guard a 5-man if I asked him to.” — Head coach Matt Sipkema
Clayton Bridwell, Soph., G, TL (9.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.1 spg, 43% FG, 36% 3pt FG, 60% FT)
What they said: “Clayton was a second-year starter as a sophomore who improved significantly in every statistical category. More importantly he improved in being a leader on the court. He led the team in steals and was second in assists for the second year in a row.” — Head coach Kent Adams
Brayden Houser, Sr., G, TL (10.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.4 spg, 48% FG, 38% 3pt, 77% FT)
What they said: “Brayden is a gifted player with many talents to offer on the basketball court. He was a three-year starter who averaged almost 10 points per game and led us in assists the past three years. He also made nearly 75% of his free throws and 78 3-pointers over the past three years.”— Adams
Hunter Pogue, Soph., G, NW (13.1 ppg, 5.3 apg, 1.6 spg, 40% FG, 83% FT)
What they said: “Hunter is a great scoring weapon for us, but I’ve been impressed with his defense this year. He seems to be able to understand where he needs to be at on the help side, where the ball is going to go. Offensively, he did a good job stepping up when teams gameplanned for Cale. — Sipkema
Cale Robertson, Sr., G, NW (18.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.4 spg, 40% 3PT)
Jace Stoops, F/C, Sr., F, TL (10.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 56% FG, 62% FT)
What they said: “Jace really upped his game this past season. He was a three-year varsity letterwinner making major contributions this past season in low post scoring and rebounding, and averaged nearly 10 ppg and over six rebounds for the past two seasons. He was also our team leader in field-goal percentage.”— Adams
Second Team
Justin Cree, Sr., W, TC (9.7 ppg, 65 3ptrs, 37% 3PT, 3pt/game record with eight)
Trey Cobb, Sr., F/C, NW (9.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 57% FG)
Jaedan Johnson, Jr., G, TC (10.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 spg)
Cameron Mickle, Sr., G (10.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1 apg, 1 spg, 35% FG, 32% 3PT, 70% FT)
Honorable Mention
Frontier: Luke Blissett (Sr., F), Ethan Dwiggins (Sr., F), Coby Ingersoll (Sr., G), Justin Schroeder (Fr., W); Tri-County: Zach Gretencord (TC, Sr., G); Twin Lakes: Gage Businger (TL, Jr., G), Kahari Jackson (TL, Jr., G), Noah Johnston (TL, Jr., F)