They’ve been to the (relative) mountaintop.
This year gives them one last season to reach that apex. Or go farther.
Seniors Axcel Vasquez Maravilla and Iverson Rodas represent the last remnants of North White’s explosion onto the state boys soccer scene. The pair of midfielders helped guide the Vikings’ first team in school history to a 2016 Class A Regional championship match, falling 3-1 to eventual state champion Mishawaka Marian.
They experienced a freshman season when they had no home matches, the school’s first home match and Senior Night while they were sophomores and a four-year mark of 32-16-3. It is the same record head coach Jeremy Boszor holds as the program’s only leader.
Both seniors play throughout the midfield, and can score if necessary. Rodas is a free-kick specialist, according to Boszor. A younger group surrounds them — only a handful of others have experience — but the coach believes the seniors can lead the team to another postseason run.
“Axel and Iverson are the only ones I have left from that first year,” he said. “They know what they want, they’ve seen the progress and they’ve seen what can happen. They’re motivated to get to that again.”
Rodas has 24 goals and 23 assists, while Maravilla has 15 and eight, respectively. Eleven were netted last year for the latter. Sophomores Kevin Garcia and Auner Ramirez contributed 15 goals combined in 2018.
“Yeah, I’m pretty optimistic,” Boszor said. “It’s a young group, mostly freshmen and sophomores, but the talent level is there. It’s a matter of bringing it out and getting them the experience they need to function as a team on the field.”
Goalkeeper Diego Martinez emerged as the standout from a group Boszor tried out in net, which included Ramirez and others. Martinez garnered a school-record 129 saves and compiled a 7-5-2 record.
Boszor said Martinez volunteered, in essence, to go into goal.
“And he broke a school record even with not a full season. That was impressive,” the coach added. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in an entire season.”
The Vikings spiraled from a regional title loss to a sectional title loss to a one-and-done sectional performance. Boszor believes the postseason slide dealt with “falling off” an initial model of relying on sportsmanship and good gameplay. He believes this year’s team has embraced those tenets again.
“Our goal has always been to create an atmosphere of positive sportsmanship, play the game the way it should be played,” Boszor said.
Vikings girls reset behind new coach
It’s there, but he doesn’t want them to think about it.
North White’s girls soccer program hasn’t won since the team’s inception. Rookie coach Dustin Schmicker would rather work on the little things first.
“I’m not necessarily looking for wins — wins would be great, but I’m looking for success in other areas, I guess,” he said. “On the field improvement is what I’m looking for, like anyone would in the classroom. Starting from day one, getting better each day. When we get to the end, see how well we’ve improved as a whole, and on an individual basis.”
The Vikings scored just a handful of goals last season. A few of those players are back amongst the 20 Schmicker has listed as the season begins. Many are still young — nearly half are freshmen and sophomores — but they have all put in the time and effort early, according to the coach.
“We have hard workers who are trying to better themselves on the field,” he added. “Everybody is working hard toward one goal. That’s to be successful.”
While he noted success won’t necessarily be quantified on the scoreboard, that zero is a mark that can perhaps be erased.
“We’d like to get over that hump, get that goose egg out of the way,” Schmicker said. “I would say that’s a big goal.”